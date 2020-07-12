Twitter Reacts as Arsenal Fall to Late Derby Defeat Despite Lacazette Stunner

It wasn't the best north London derby you'll ever see, but it was nothing if not entertaining. A late Toby Alderweireld header ensured a vital three points for Tottenham, who turned in a vintage José Mourinho performance to outwit their rivals at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.





After a fairly tame start, things exploded into life when Serge Aurier charged rashly at Granit Xhaka on the edge of his own box. He did not win the ball (naturally) and instead ceded possession to Alexandre Lacazette. The Frenchman then showed the watching world that he does, in fact, know how to play football.





A thunderbolt from Alexandre Lacazette which put Arsenal ahead! ?



Alexandre Lacazette doing an excellent impression of Pedro Obiang, there. Good hit. #TOTARS — Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) July 12, 2020

Alexandre Lacazette is the first Arsenal player to score home and away against Tottenham in a single league season since Per Mertesacker in 2012-13 ?? #AFC pic.twitter.com/45zaQFM3ZO — Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) July 12, 2020

...but then within three minutes, normality resumed. Arsenal did that Arsenal thing where their defenders forget to communicate, and David Luiz misjudged a suicidal pass from Sead Kolasinac, allowing Heung-min Son to capitalise.





"It's sloppy and it's a gift!" ?



Heung-Min Son capitalises on some poor Arsenal defending to level for Spurs!



A fast start at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ?



That Son goal was very, very, very Arsenal. — Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack) July 12, 2020

Lovely finish - but maybe that Arsenal back three isn't quite all it's cracked up to be.





Arsenal fans looking for d receipt for David luiz #TOTARS pic.twitter.com/tEiuyT82gX — محمد عبد الفتاح (@Harbdulsallam) July 12, 2020

When Sead Kolasinac is on the ball pic.twitter.com/C3gCiVTo4d — ?️™️ (@SaucyyPepe) July 12, 2020

A reminder that *this* back three had conceded only 2 goals in the last five matches #TOTARS — Ross (@SwedishRoss) July 12, 2020

Shkodran Mustafi, though? Weirdly good...for the most part.





Now that everyone is asleep

Mustafi is the best Centre Back in the world . — Arsenal Diva (@MissAuba) July 11, 2020

The regression in Mustafi in the last 15 minutes is alarming. All those bad habits flooding back into his game, total panic stations. — Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) July 12, 2020

Martin Tyler then attempted to be funny - something he should never, ever, ever do.





Martin Tyler: “Ceballos used to be a trainee hairdresser, he could probably make more as a barber than he could as a footballer right now”



Yes Martin I know loads of barbers on over £100k a week ?‍♂️ what an absolute tool! #TOTARS — Jacob Larkman (@jacob_larkman) July 12, 2020

Martin Tyler is losing the plot, so far he’s talked about knowing Alan smiths meal requirements and how Dani Ceballos could earn more as a hairdresser than a premier league footballer #TOTARS — Stephen Stockley (@Stephiono) July 12, 2020

Levels of accidental Partridge here with the commentary chat about Ceballos and being a hairdresser — Owen J Brown (@OwenJamesBrown) July 12, 2020

Into the second half and both teams were looking a little bereft of ideas. So much so that Mustafi - hell-bent on being the star of the show for whatever means necessary - attempted an overhead kick.





To the amazement of everyone watching, it went on target...though was possibly the easiest save Hugo Lloris will ever make.





Imagine letting Mustafi get an overhead kick on target. Mortifying. — Scott Rogers-Wolfson (@RogersWolfson) July 12, 2020

Did Mustafi really just try an overhead kick ?? pic.twitter.com/JXnOxSZS60 — Jack??™ (@SuperJack02) July 12, 2020

If Shkodran Mustafi had scored a bike, I think the universe might have exploded. — The Socially Distanced Fuse (@TheShortFuse) July 12, 2020

Thankfully, with less than ten minutes on the clock, we finally - finally - got something else to write home about. In came a corner, up went Toby Alderweireld, and down went Arsenal. Too easy.





Goal for Tottenham - scored by Alderweireld



? 2-1 ? (81)#TOTARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 12, 2020

Alderweireld getting to the ball first to head Spurs into the lead - is this the winner or is there a late twist?#TOTARS pic.twitter.com/FGmxTjkEwS — 90min (@90min_Football) July 12, 2020

