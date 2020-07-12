 
Twitter Reacts as Arsenal Fall to Late Derby Defeat Despite Lacazette Stunner

It wasn't the best north London derby you'll ever see, but it was nothing if not entertaining. A late Toby Alderweireld header ensured a vital three points for Tottenham, who turned in a vintage José Mourinho performance to outwit their rivals at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.


After a fairly tame start, things exploded into life when Serge Aurier charged rashly at Granit Xhaka on the edge of his own box. He did not win the ball (naturally) and instead ceded possession to Alexandre Lacazette. The Frenchman then showed the watching world that he does, in fact, know how to play football.


...but then within three minutes, normality resumed. Arsenal did that Arsenal thing where their defenders forget to communicate, and David Luiz misjudged a suicidal pass from Sead Kolasinac, allowing Heung-min Son to capitalise.


Lovely finish - but maybe that Arsenal back three isn't quite all it's cracked up to be.


Shkodran Mustafi, though? Weirdly good...for the most part.


Martin Tyler then attempted to be funny - something he should never, ever, ever do.


Into the second half and both teams were looking a little bereft of ideas. So much so that Mustafi - hell-bent on being the star of the show for whatever means necessary - attempted an overhead kick.


To the amazement of everyone watching, it went on target...though was possibly the easiest save Hugo Lloris will ever make.


Thankfully, with less than ten minutes on the clock, we finally - finally - got something else to write home about. In came a corner, up went Toby Alderweireld, and down went Arsenal. Too easy.


Source : 90min

