Twitter reacts as Arsenal yet again attempt self destruction in eventual Olympiacos win

Eugh. It's happened again everyone - Arsenal have made another boo boo.

We just don't know what more Mikel Areta can do. It's almost as though making players like David Luiz and Granit Xhaka regulars in your starting XI isn't enough to stop constant individual errors which ultimately cost your team numerous wins.

To be fair to the aforementioned clowns, it wasn't actually one of them culpable for the latest balls up in Arsenal's deep back catalogue, though it wasn't for the want of trying, with Luiz desperately attempting to make an absolute idiot of himself early on by needlessly overplaying in his own box.

David Luiz is making too many mistakes and it’s unacceptableat this level. We could have thrown it all away with that stupid mistake. #OLYARS — The Bricklayers Son ??‍♂️? (@thegodsmustbe_) March 11, 2021

Dear Arteta,

Please can David Luiz never play for us again, enough is enough now.

Many thanks #OLYARS — Arsenal Related (@EdTA6) March 11, 2021

It is absolutely mind boggling that David Luiz even has a job in top flight football, let alone one of the biggest clubs in England. — ??? ➡️ (@301Gooner) March 11, 2021

Has there been a single Arsenal game this season without an error leading to a goal from either Leno, David Luiz or Xhaka? — Yann Tear (@YTJourno) March 11, 2021

Having escaped the ordeal, Arsenal went on to take control of the game, and just past the half hour mark they were rewarded via a sumptuous strike by Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard, as he notched his first goal for the club.

Martin Odegaard, THAT is spectacular! ??



What a way to get his debut Arsenal goal... ? pic.twitter.com/OnX6exkHvp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2021

Martin Odegaard learning from Lionel Messi. That's an insane strike???❤️❤️ — Kæñàįrø?? (@VikyMireh) March 11, 2021

AND THEN. They just couldn't be happy with a simple win, could they?

Minutes after being introduced, Dani Ceballos attempted to dribble out of trouble with Bernd Leno out of his goal, only for the Spaniard to be robbed of possession, allowing Youssef El-Arabi to slot into a virtually open goal.

✅ Mix up at the back

✅ El-Arabi scoring against the Gunners



It's a double dose of deja vu for Arsenal. ? #UEL pic.twitter.com/k2Gs4a0kNO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2021

Dani Ceballos had made more errors leading to opposition goals than any other midfielder in the #UEL this season.



Two in his last two. ? pic.twitter.com/PYyPBxi5du — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 11, 2021

Gabriel seeing Leno, ceballos and luiz messing up for arsenal at the back pic.twitter.com/IA04YV3SAF — Fitzy (@fitzgibbon_max) March 11, 2021

However, in an almost unprecedented turn of events, this Arsenal tale has a happy ending!

Arteta's side rallied late on - almost as though they'd caught a glimpse of a furious lego-haired manager out of the corner of their eyes - notching two second-half goals to secure a healthy 3-1 win ahead of the second leg next week.

Firstly, Gabriel produced a towering header to power Arsenal back into the lead, before substitute Mohamed Elneny introduced himself to the game in style, smashing a 25-yard drive into the bottom corner to secure the win for the Gunners.

How on earth do Gunners fans cope with this stuff every single game?

That is an unbelievable header from Gabriel. He's going away from goal as he meets it. It's now four assists in the last four matches for Willian, by the way... — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) March 11, 2021