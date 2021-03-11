Twitter reacts as Arsenal yet again attempt self destruction in eventual Olympiacos win

Eugh. It's happened again everyone - Arsenal have made another boo boo.
We just don't know what more Mikel Areta can do. It's almost as though making players like David Luiz and Granit Xhaka regulars in your starting XI isn't enough to stop constant individual errors which ultimately cost your team numerous wins.
To be fair to the aforementioned clowns, it wasn't actually one of them culpable for the latest balls up in Arsenal's deep back catalogue, though it wasn't for the want of trying, with Luiz desperately attempting to make an absolute idiot of himself early on by needlessly overplaying in his own box.
Having escaped the ordeal, Arsenal went on to take control of the game, and just past the half hour mark they were rewarded via a sumptuous strike by Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard, as he notched his first goal for the club.
AND THEN. They just couldn't be happy with a simple win, could they?
Minutes after being introduced, Dani Ceballos attempted to dribble out of trouble with Bernd Leno out of his goal, only for the Spaniard to be robbed of possession, allowing Youssef El-Arabi to slot into a virtually open goal.
However, in an almost unprecedented turn of events, this Arsenal tale has a happy ending!
Arteta's side rallied late on - almost as though they'd caught a glimpse of a furious lego-haired manager out of the corner of their eyes - notching two second-half goals to secure a healthy 3-1 win ahead of the second leg next week.
Firstly, Gabriel produced a towering header to power Arsenal back into the lead, before substitute Mohamed Elneny introduced himself to the game in style, smashing a 25-yard drive into the bottom corner to secure the win for the Gunners.
How on earth do Gunners fans cope with this stuff every single game?
