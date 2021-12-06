Twitter reacts as Everton beat Arsenal in ridiculous fashion

I honestly don't even know how I'm supposed to decipher the football that took place on Monday night. Like, it seems impossible.

At one point, in our work chat, 90min editor Matt O'Connor-Simpson mused: "This is so awful I've put Boreham Wood vs St Albans on." The lad had a point.

It was an awful game of football for about 40 minutes.

This is a genuinely awful game of football — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) December 6, 2021

You know your team are absolutely terrible if they’re playing on a Monday night during a Champions League week.



That’s my only comment on Arsenal - Everton. pic.twitter.com/ubTZFacF5a — Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack) December 6, 2021

The only real talking point being Ben Godfrey's - ahem - agricultural altercation with Takehiro Tomiyasu. The defender caught the Japan international flush on the face with his studs, leaving a dent in his face.

Somehow, despite the incident going to VAR, no further sanction was issued.

Godfrey has just tried to take Tomiyasu's face off. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) December 6, 2021

Godfrey has just purposely stamped on Tomiyasu’s face. No red card. The amount of dreadful VAR decisions that go against us is beyond a joke now. — GoonerTalk (@GoonerTaIk) December 6, 2021

This is ridiculous - how is Godfrey still on the pitch? — arseblog (@arseblog) December 6, 2021

Yet another farcical decision. Everton should be down to ten men, that’s as bad a challenge as you’ll see. Godfrey a lucky boy. — Harry Symeou (@HarrySymeou) December 6, 2021

One of the stories of the game was Richarlison's reluctance to stay onside. The Brazilian twice strayed beyond the final man and twice his goals were disallowed after being analysed by the video referee.

He first nodded in Andros Townsend's delivery before firing in from Abdoulaye Doucoure's pass.

VAR Every time Richarlison thinks he’s scored https://t.co/iLwyGlnlwD — Lewis (@lewishay17) December 6, 2021

richarlison? more like richarlisOFF ?? — Haz ?? (@pubIad) December 6, 2021

If he gets one more VAR disallowed goal does Richarlison take the VAR monitor home with him? #MNF #VAR — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) December 6, 2021

But in the midst of all that madness, Arsenal had actually taken the lead just before half time.

Kieran Tierney, finally returning to the Gunners' starting lineup for the first time in months. raced down the left to deliver an awesome cross for Martin Odegaard - his side's best player on the night - to slide in the game's opener.

Superb from Tierney and Odegaard. ?? — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) December 6, 2021

Really fell so sorry for Odegaard, Saka, Ramsdale and most especially the away fans. Y'all deserve better. ? pic.twitter.com/og3EAKXDyl — AFC_TransferNews (@ABTNews_AFC) December 6, 2021

However, while the visitors had the lead, neither side could exert any control over the game and the next goal felt like it could come from anywhere.

With just ten minutes of normal time remaining, it was Richarlison who made amends for his two disallowed strikes by bagging the equaliser, nodding a header over Aaron Ramsdale after Demarai Gray had hit the bar.

Richarlison doing the offside celebration after his goal. ? pic.twitter.com/6TjG1ljzSC — 90min (@90min_Football) December 6, 2021

Richarlison with the best one goal hat-trick in Premier League history. — Arlo White ? (@arlowhite) December 6, 2021

Thankfully for the neutral viewer, the drama wasn't over just yet. Firstly, substitute Eddie Nketiah somehow missed a header from close range, costing his side the victory when it seemed easier to score...

Eddie Nketiah is not the only reason why Arsenal lost, but I have no idea why a player who will leave on a free transfer in six months is getting game-time over a highly rated talent like Folarin Balogun who rejected other clubs to sign a long-term contract at the club. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) December 6, 2021

Me when I see Nketiah produce another disasterclass: pic.twitter.com/6dCRiyAsd2 — Matt ?⚪ (@GabiMattinelli) December 6, 2021

That was Arsenal's big chance and one they were made to regret moments later.

Everton, who had been without a win in the Premier League since September, charged forward and it was Gray who proved to be the match winner.

The former Leicester winger cracked in an unstoppable drive beyond Ramsdale in stoppage time, sending the Goodison Park into a frenzy barely 20 minutes after the atmosphere had turned toxic.

Just the 0.02 xG for that shot..

That’s magnificent from Demarai Gray. Scored similarly at Old Trafford five years ago but that was something else. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 6, 2021

When you see the ball bounce up perfectly for Demarai Gray. pic.twitter.com/XDMO0RHPZy — Bashy Mc (@bashy_mc) December 6, 2021

From an Arsenal perspective, there can't be any excuses. Everton were in a dire run of form and were there for the taking.

However, aside from Odegaard and Saka, their attacking talents didn't show up and squandered the chances they did have, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late miss compounding the earlier clanger from Nketiah.

We'll finish with this little snipper on Arsenal's goalscoring woes.

Arsenal 21-22: 18 goals in 15 games

Thierry Henry Dec 03 to Apr 04: 19 goals in 16 games — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) December 6, 2021

There's work to be done for Mikel Arteta, but if previous performances are anything to go by, he'll get the time to put things right. Or maybe not.

For more from Jude Summerfield, follow him on Twitter!