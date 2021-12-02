Twitter reacts as Man Utd & Arsenal play out 5-goal thriller

Manchester United and Arsenal shared five goals between them at Old Trafford in a thrilling Premier League clash on Thursday night.
The game had everything as Arsenal first took the lead in bizarre circumstances when Emile Smith Rowe fired into an unguarded net past a stricken David de Gea.
United turned the game around when Bruno Fernandes equalised and Cristiano Ronaldo put his team ahead with his 800th career goal - an incredible milestone. That lead lasted only a few moments until Martin Odegaard equalised, but the Norwegian was soon hero turned villain when he clumsily gave away a penalty, which Ronaldo converted after VAR had intervened to help award it.
Then, only minutes after the game finished, United announced that caretaker manager Michael Carrick is not just stepping down from his temporary promotion to make way for new interim boss Ralf Rangnick but is leaving his former role as first-team coach and stepping away altogether.
This was United's first Premier League home win since 11 September.
Because of everything else that followed it, Smith Rowe's opener got a little bit forgotten.
Ronaldo's 800th career goal was also an important one.
Odegaard had what can best be described as a mixed night.
The night ended with Carrick suddenly stepping away from United, although his mind had been made up to go beforehand.
Source : 90min