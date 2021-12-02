Twitter reacts as Man Utd & Arsenal play out 5-goal thriller

Manchester United and Arsenal shared five goals between them at Old Trafford in a thrilling Premier League clash on Thursday night.

The game had everything as Arsenal first took the lead in bizarre circumstances when Emile Smith Rowe fired into an unguarded net past a stricken David de Gea.

United turned the game around when Bruno Fernandes equalised and Cristiano Ronaldo put his team ahead with his 800th career goal - an incredible milestone. That lead lasted only a few moments until Martin Odegaard equalised, but the Norwegian was soon hero turned villain when he clumsily gave away a penalty, which Ronaldo converted after VAR had intervened to help award it.

Then, only minutes after the game finished, United announced that caretaker manager Michael Carrick is not just stepping down from his temporary promotion to make way for new interim boss Ralf Rangnick but is leaving his former role as first-team coach and stepping away altogether.

This was United's first Premier League home win since 11 September.

Manchester United just won a league game at Old Trafford. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) December 2, 2021

#MUFC still have their problems, loads that Ralf needs to fix. But there are improvements…and one of them is the effort. Can’t question the running and attitude tonight. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) December 2, 2021

Jadon Sancho made 7 ball recoveries vs. Arsenal, which is the most any Man Utd forward has made in a Premier League match this season.



Ralf will have been impressed. ? pic.twitter.com/aqdymh8JwR — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 2, 2021

Because of everything else that followed it, Smith Rowe's opener got a little bit forgotten.

Man Utd players CANNOT BELIEVE IT!



The moment one of the most bizarre goals in Premier League history was awarded... ?#PLonPrime #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/SSjBUqy9mm — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 2, 2021

Unusual and unfortunate, but there’s no question that the Arsenal goal was legitimate. — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) December 2, 2021

2 - Emile Smith Rowe (21y, 127d) is now the second-youngest goal scorer for Arsenal in the Premier League at Old Trafford, after Nicolas Anelka in February 1999 (19y & 340d). Unusual. pic.twitter.com/KTnIkoitJs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2021

Arsenal’s last seven Premier League goals have all been scored by players aged 23 or under:



⚽️ Emile Smith Rowe

⚽️ Gabriel

⚽️ Emile Smith Rowe

⚽️ Emile Smith Rowe

⚽️ Bukayo Saka

⚽️ Gabriel Martinelli

⚽️ Emile Smith Rowe



Trust the process. pic.twitter.com/7gvTT93lEJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 2, 2021

Ronaldo's 800th career goal was also an important one.

Odegaard had what can best be described as a mixed night.

Martin Ødegaard created more chances than any other player in the first half vs. Man Utd (3).



He created as many as the rest of his teammates combined. ? pic.twitter.com/uiv2ZUiAYs — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 2, 2021

Martin Odegaard had no interest in Ronaldo's 800th goal... but then gifted him the chance to get his 801st! ? pic.twitter.com/Bv5EecQAlx — 90min (@90min_Football) December 2, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo now has more goals than Muttiah Muralitharan has Test wickets (801-800). — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) December 2, 2021

The night ended with Carrick suddenly stepping away from United, although his mind had been made up to go beforehand.

