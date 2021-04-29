Twitter reacts as Man Utd romp to victory & Arsenal stutter in Europa League

After watching Chelsea and Manchester City acquit themselves so well in the Champions League over the last few days, Thursday night was Manchester United and Arsenal's time to shine as they kicked off their Europa League semi-final ties against Roma and Villarreal respectively.

Well, we say 'time to shine' - the Gunners were pretty hopeless, though they do still have a foothold in the tie thanks to Nicolas Pepe's second half penalty.

Meanwhile, United looked shaky in the first half of their clash with Roma, but they were absolutely sublime in the second half and they now look nailed on to book their place in the final.

The first major action of the night came over at Estadio de la Ceramica as the home side took the lead courtesy of Manu Trigueros' strike.

Arsenal go behind in Spain after just five minutes...



Manu Trigueros with the strike for Villarreal ? pic.twitter.com/If3TVaWsXd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 29, 2021

Unai Emery mouthed: “That’s for you Gunnersaurus”, after Villarreal’s goal. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 29, 2021

Villarreal have scored in all 13 Europa League games so far this season...



Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in just three. ? pic.twitter.com/uXsr9Qn8Q0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 29, 2021

Not to be outdone, United soon took the lead in their clash with Roma thanks to some beautiful link-up play between Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani, before Bruno Fernandes (obviously) slotted home.

Yet again, Bruno Fernandes for Manchester United! ?



Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani combine to set up the Portuguese playmaker ✨



That's 25 for the season for Bruno!#UEL pic.twitter.com/Nc5rOrQ3sn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 29, 2021

Good from Cavani and Fernandes but brilliant from Pogba. Strength, quick feet and running with purpose. Great goal. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) April 29, 2021

That’s an absolutely delightful goal. Amazing from Pogba, sensational weight of pass from Cavani, and a sumptuous finish from Bruno #MUFC — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) April 29, 2021

It looked like being a long night for United's Italian opposition given the mood Pogba and co. looked to be in, though they were handed a glorious opportunity to level the scores just minutes after going behind.

Pogba was adjudged to have handled in the area with referee Carlos del Cerro Grande pointing to the spot, but it's fair to say Twitter wasn't too sure about the decision...

Was this right to be given as handball? ? #MUNROM pic.twitter.com/bq9P51HRIr — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 29, 2021

How is that a penalty?



How's Pogba supposed to fall? Like this? pic.twitter.com/ECWkliQL7P — Aidan ?⚪ (@UTDAidann) April 29, 2021

Footballers would concede fewer penalties if they had no arms IMO — Graham Ruthven (@grahamruthven) April 29, 2021

While United could feel hard done by, Arsenal were just having an absolute nightmare. Former Gunners boss Unai Emery watched on as his side doubled their lead on the night thanks to Raul Albiol's back-post strike.

Two goals down and a penalty not given by VAR! ?



Things are going from bad to worse for Arsenal... pic.twitter.com/kydSz2Ykmo — 90min (@90min_Football) April 29, 2021

That's just absolutely horrendous. Free header, Albiol on his own at the back post. 2-0.



Half an hour gone and Arsenal have a mountain to climb. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) April 29, 2021

After watching the hapless first-half defending of his beloved #afc, the only things Daniel Ek will be streaming are tears. #VILARS — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) April 29, 2021

Again, not to be outdone, United went and got themselves in all sorts of trouble as well - what solidarity from our English clubs!

It's that man, Edin Džeko! ?



The former Man City striker scores once again at Old Trafford.



Terrific pass from Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the build up ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/fJXsyIU88t — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 29, 2021

?| Edin Džeko is the ???? player to score against #ManUtd at Old Trafford in the 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.



[@RichJolly] pic.twitter.com/tDM0I3fNAG — City Chief (@City_Chief) April 29, 2021

After starting the first half so strongly, United did likewise in the second period as they raced out of the blocks with Cavani smashing an excellent finish into the top corner to level the scores on the night.

A lovely Manchester United move! ?



Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani combine once again.



Finished with aplomb! ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/MpbvLgHMiE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 29, 2021

Raaaaaaaaaaaaaaa some finish ?@ECavaniOfficial — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 29, 2021

With United ruining their pact with Arsenal to both be complete embarrassments, the Gunners took it upon themselves to be so embarrassing that their tie with Villarreal looked like it could be over by the end of the first leg...

Red card for Dani Ceballos - we're down to 10 men



? 2-0 ? (57)



? #UEL — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 29, 2021

2019: Unai Emery brings Dani Ceballos to Arsenal



2021: Dani Ceballos gets sent off against Unai Emery’s Villarreal side in the Europa League semi-final



Unai Emery, he’s done it again ? pic.twitter.com/6eEb6IQfxs — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 29, 2021

After a shaky first half United looked to be back at their best and they took a firm grip on the tie thanks to goals from Pogba and a second of the night for both Cavani and Fernandes.

Back in the goals at Old Trafford!



Paul Pogba with a wonderful header from Bruno Fernandes' expert cross ?



That's FIVE for Manchester United! ?⚫️#UEL pic.twitter.com/1MwhetlwRe — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 29, 2021

Pogba, Bruno and Cavani tonight...Good lord ? — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) April 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Arsenal gave themselves a glimmer of hope thanks to Nicolas Pepe's second-half penalty.

⚽ 6 goals

?️ 4 assists



Nicolas Pepe has been involved in the most goals in the Europa League this season ? pic.twitter.com/r3HkD3AA8K — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 29, 2021

? Nicolas Pépé with an important away goal for Arsenal. Will they turn the tie around in London? #UEL pic.twitter.com/rAgVDrkZLo — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) April 29, 2021

Nicolas Pépé, it’s your time to prove Emery wrong. — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) April 29, 2021

However, things started to get a little bit silly as former Watford man Etienne Capoue attempted a bold tactic to avoid being sent off...that's right, Etienne - if you can't see it then it didn't happen.

The ref's just having absolutely none of it from Capoue pic.twitter.com/aZiv03ecBQ — Jude Summerfield (@judesummerfield) April 29, 2021

Capoue receiving his red card. pic.twitter.com/B2OVNxO1ta — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 29, 2021

Over in Manchester, the Red Devils' place in the Europa League final was all but secured as Mason Greenwood wrapped up an emphatic 6-2 win over Roma.

So, United come from behind to win 6-2 against Roma and ten-man Arsenal grabbed a late goal to give themselves hope against ten-man Villarreal. Got it?

And breathe.