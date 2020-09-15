Twitter Reacts as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Finally Signs New Arsenal Contract

Well, it went on for far too long, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has officially committed his future to Arsenal by signing a new contract until 2023. Finally!

Aubameyang's future has been the topic of much discussion in recent months as his previous deal was due to expire next summer, but the Gunners were seemingly struggling to tie him down to a new contract.

But reports emerged towards the start of August that the forward was close to putting pen to paper on a new deal. Since then, it has become all the more inevitable that he would be staying put, but as time dragged on, no announcement was forthcoming - even despite the desperate attempts to tease fans.

Perhaps they were simply putting together a scintillating announcement video, one that would make up for keeping fans sat on the edge of their seat and waiting for over one month in anticipation?

This was not the case.

⌛️ Coming at you ???? from Emirates Stadium... https://t.co/VAZjMxUJE0 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 15, 2020

The 31-year-old announced his contract extension live on social media from the Emirates Stadium. In theory, it sounds like quite a unique and exciting idea - but the reality was that fans were made to wait for four minutes and 16 seconds after the live video had started before any movement happened.

In total, the video lasted all of 13 minutes, with Aubameyang making live videos and calls with the likes of Ian Wright.

Perhaps the best word to describe the live video is anti-climatic...

Thank god Aubameyang’s signed his contract. But after all the build up and such a long wait, the announcement was one of the worst I’ve ever seen. Wtf even was that? @Arsenal — BG (@BombayGooner) September 15, 2020

The Aubameyang new contract announcement feels like a disappointing anti-climax, mainly bcos we all knew it was coming. — Gboye (@mcgboye) September 15, 2020

NGL that announcement delivery was a bit anti-climatic but you know what il take it ??‍♂️?? #Aubameyang #AubaSigns — Football Pollz (@Bubbzie1) September 15, 2020

That Aubameyang announcement video reminded me of the final season of Game of Thrones, disappointing. Oh wells, glad our captain has signed #COYG — George (@gmcken8) September 15, 2020

The announcement of aubameyang signing a new contract is quite embarrassing ?‍♂️ Dacent player tho ? — Paul Mullins (@ipmullins91) September 15, 2020

That announcement for Aubameyang was embarrassing ????? — femi (@femilawal23) September 15, 2020

But for some, clearly the thrill of seeing Aubameyang finally commit his future to their beloved club was enough to convince them that the video was 13 minutes of gripping entertainment...and wasn't at all cringeworthy.

Forget.

This Aubameyang's announcement is EVERYTHING.



Legendary stuff. — Mfon (@_subllyme) September 15, 2020

The difference in effort in Arsenal's Aubameyang announcement v Villa's Grealish announcement ? I know they had more time to prepare but live streams, video calls with Ian Wright, animations, interviews... — Adam Gilks (@SgtGilko) September 15, 2020

One user even decided to bring up that piano announcement video, involving a certain Alexis Sanchez. The problem is, however, things didn't turn out too well for Sanchez at Manchester United, did they? Anyway, Mr Cole considers this announcement to be right up there...

This Aubameyang announcement is one of the best I have seen from any club, up there with that Sanchez Piano. — Mr Cole (@Kellysome4real) September 15, 2020

Others, meanwhile, have seemingly already come to terms with the fact that Aubameyang will be staying, and instead took the opportunity to demand the Gunners bring in further reinforcements in the remainder of the summer transfer window.

There were two names that were always going to come up - Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar...

Thanks for Aubameyang announcement but its Partey and Aouar time now @Arsenal — INVINCEARSENAL (@INVINCEARSENAL) September 15, 2020

Willian ✅

Gabriel ✅

Ceballos ✅

Aubameyang ✍️✅

Aouar ⏳

Partey ⏳



2 more for a 10/10 summer. — M-Gunna © (@Gunner_MB28) September 15, 2020

Maybe Aouar and Partey were waiting for Aubameyang to sign da ting ??‍♂️?? — فهـد الحارثـي (@iFahad_AFC) September 15, 2020

Aubameyang announced. Partey/Aouar next — Whale (@YorubaBoyMedia) September 15, 2020

Happy with the announcement, fam. Now fans need your help to call Partey and Aouar to come and sign dat ting. — Kiai Njengking (@masinusina) September 15, 2020

Aubameyang announcement isn't even up to an hour arsenal fans are already trending Aouar and very soon Partey. You guys should calm down at least ???? let the Auba announcement digest first. — trust Shawn inonse (@tsi555) September 15, 2020

One user was very confident that these two players would make Arsenal unstoppable in England's top flight. And why wouldn't we believe David Taylor? After all, they said they aren't joking...right?

Tell Arsenal to get Partey and Aouar and I swear we gonna win the league with Arteta as manager. I’m not even joking — David Taylor (@DavidTa87697107) September 15, 2020

Whether you're a fan of the announcement video or not, one thing is for certain: Mikel Arteta will be delighted Aubameyang is staying put. The captain is an essential part of the team and is almost irreplaceable. It's another step in the right direction for Arsenal under Arteta.