Twitter Reacts as Resurgent Arsenal Bounce Back at Portsmouth to Book FA Cup Quarter-Final Spot

​Arsenal survived a cup upset as they booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals at Fratton Park, as they beat Portsmouth 2-0 on Monday night.

The lowest-ranked side left in the competition, 2008 winners Portsmouth were hoping to reach the last eight for the first time in a decade. Arsenal, on the other hand, had failed to reach that stage for two years running, and were vying to bounce back from their Europa League exit on Thursday.



Arsenal are safely through to the sixth round of the #FACup after inflicting Portsmouth's first home loss since September!#PORARS pic.twitter.com/SQld8PDHDg — 90min (@90min_Football) March 2, 2020

A quiet opening 45 minutes finally burst into life four minutes into stoppage time, when Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos put the visitors ahead.

The Greek broke the deadlock with a crisp volley into the bottom corner, as the Gunners went into the break ahead out of nothing.

Sokratis' crisp volley has Arsenal ahead at Fratton Park 🍌 pic.twitter.com/AjgkigRV9I — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 2, 2020

What a goal Sokratis. Great ball from Nelson aswell, been top class all game. — Gally ™ (@AFCGally) March 2, 2020

What a goal Sokratis!! Unreal ball in and finish! — Jack Goddard (@JackTheGooner) March 2, 2020

Sokratis has been here two seasons and we just found out he has clinical predatory Cristiano Ronaldo finishing in his bag of skills. My centre-back — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) March 2, 2020

Sokratis has more away goals for Arsenal than Lacazette 😦 — ً (@chiefdouzi) March 2, 2020

Portsmouth still had chances after the restart, but Arsenal seized control six minutes into the second half with their second goal of the night. This time it was youngster Eddie Nketiah, who found the back of the net with a typical poacher's finish from a yard out, putting Arsenal two up.

Great improvisation from Nketiah 📞 pic.twitter.com/lJwLTyKtgl — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 2, 2020

Nelson has been class. Nketiah knows how to score. — Paddy (@PaddyArsenal) March 2, 2020

Eddie Nketiah should 100% be starting over Lacazette in the league. He offers us so much more — 🅿️1⃣ (@P1AFC) March 2, 2020

3/4 - Eddie Nketiah has scored three goals in his last four starts for Arsenal, with two of those coming in the FA Cup. Clinical. #FACup #PORARS pic.twitter.com/cThmT5DBjA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 2, 2020

With a solid victory in the bag, Arsenal fans were left with little to be disgruntled about on the night...except the punditry of former Tottenham star Jermaine Jenas on BT Sport, who managed to irritate plenty of Gunners with his takes.

Jermaine Jenas is one of few pundits I almost can’t be bothered to complain about, because I’d just be disagreeing with nearly everything he says. — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) March 2, 2020

Jermaine Jenas should be banned from commentating on Arsenal games. His agendas are so clear. Always crying about something. — Bhavs (@bhavss14) March 2, 2020

Jermaine Jenas: “I don’t see how any Arsenal players can have a problem with that [challenge]” pic.twitter.com/cck1BMvaqB — William (fan account) (@OzilThings) March 2, 2020

Reiss Nelson has two assists and been dangerous all night so Jermaine Jenas gives Man of the Match to David Luiz 🗑 — arseblog (@arseblog) March 2, 2020

Jenas said noone in our attack really stood out. Does he even bother watching the game? Nelson been class all game and got 2 assists. — Arsenal News HQ (@ArsenalNews_HQ) March 2, 2020

Arsenal will discover their quarter-final opponents on Wednesday when the draw is made. The quarter-final tie will be held on the weekend of 21-22 March, just a few weeks away for Mikel Arteta's side.

Portsmouth, meanwhile, return to league action with a trip to Peterborough on Saturday, while Arsenal host ​West Ham in the Premier League on the same day.

