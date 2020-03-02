 
Twitter Reacts as Resurgent Arsenal Bounce Back at Portsmouth to Book FA Cup Quarter-Final Spot

​Arsenal survived a cup upset as they booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals at Fratton Park, as they beat Portsmouth 2-0 on Monday night.

The lowest-ranked side left in the competition, 2008 winners Portsmouth were hoping to reach the last eight for the first time in a decade. Arsenal, on the other hand, had failed to reach that stage for two years running, and were vying to bounce back from their Europa League exit on Thursday.

A quiet opening 45 minutes finally burst into life four minutes into stoppage time, when Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos put the visitors ahead. 

The Greek broke the deadlock with a crisp volley into the bottom corner, as the Gunners went into the break ahead out of nothing.

Here's what Twitter had to say...

Portsmouth still had chances after the restart, but Arsenal seized control six minutes into the second half with their second goal of the night. This time it was youngster Eddie Nketiah, who found the back of the net with a typical poacher's finish from a yard out, putting Arsenal two up. 

It was a goal that got the seal of approval from an Arsenal legend...

With a solid victory in the bag, Arsenal fans were left with little to be disgruntled about on the night...except the punditry of former Tottenham star Jermaine Jenas on BT Sport, who managed to irritate plenty of Gunners with his takes.

Arsenal will discover their quarter-final opponents on Wednesday when the draw is made. The quarter-final tie will be held on the weekend of 21-22 March, just a few weeks away for Mikel Arteta's side.

Portsmouth, meanwhile, return to league action with a trip to Peterborough on Saturday, while Arsenal host ​West Ham in the Premier League on the same day.

Source : 90min

