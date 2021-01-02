Twitter reacts as snow storm (temporarily) threatens Arsenal's trip to West Brom

West Bromwich Albion and Arsenal supporters were forced to wait impatiently over the fate of their clash at the Hawthorns on Saturday evening, after a heavy snow storm took control of the Midlands.

With kick off fast approaching, concerns began to grow over whether the match would go ahead when a blizzard covered the pitch in a blanket of snow. The groundsmen worked quickly to make the lines visible on the green turf beneath the white, and referee Martin Atkinson was happy for the game to go ahead.

Assessing the damage | Michael Regan/Getty Images

But with the match at risk, you guys on Twitter were at your best, as always.

I’m so excited for Arsenal to lose to a West Brom deflection goal followed by a snow angel celebration — marcös (@m7arcos) January 2, 2021

While there were fears that some players may not thrive in these conditions, one man who would be in his element came to mind. Scotsman Kieran Tierney will be more used to the cold weather than some players who hail from sunnier climates, and we all knew he'd be well up for this trip in the snow.

However, one foolish man was quick to doubt just how tough Tierney would be in these conditions...

Falling fairly hard now. Even Tierney will need a jumper. pic.twitter.com/QU0KAYFCyo — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) January 2, 2021

But Tierney did not disappoint.

Kieran Tierney in a t-shirt and socks rolled down. What a guy. ?? pic.twitter.com/GoC7lJjz9Y — TikiTakaConnor (@TikiTakaConnor) January 2, 2021

And we all had a good laugh at the defender's expense anyway. Fair play to the guy, he's made of stern stuff.

Kieran Tierney applying sunblock in the dressing room https://t.co/Y7aOP2OzqB — Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) January 2, 2021

Tierney in the snow right now......... pic.twitter.com/lddSnK2f88 — The Bearded Gooner (@beauthebeard) January 2, 2021

Tierney is out warning up pic.twitter.com/n8Sj2GPALh — The Cockney Turk ? (@TheCockneyTurk) January 2, 2021

But if there's one game you wouldn't fancy, it's a trip to a Sam Allardyce side in the freezing cold, with the snow crashing down. Mikel Arteta must have been fearing the worst...

Mikel Arteta figuring out how the new variable of snow affects Arsenal's percentage chances of winning: pic.twitter.com/IfziKT6gJa — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 2, 2021

These conditions are what Sam Allardyce would've been wishing for in his sleep last night, however we're going to get some brilliant photos from it nonetheless. Been ages since Arsenal played in the snow. — Sam (@SamHartJourno) January 2, 2021

Some Gooners were unconvinced over their team's chances in such a tough set of conditions, and the excuses started rolling out before a ball was kicked.

Snow, away to a Big Sam team and coming off a congested fixture list. We need the Lord’s guidance to win today — DT (@iamDT_45) January 2, 2021

Even divine intervention won't save you from Big Sam, fella.

Can't say I'm keen on us against a Big Sam team in the snow but let's hope they turn up tonight. — Barrington (@B_dubya4) January 2, 2021

Actually yeh, this is a fair point, I take what I said back, playing away from home against a west brom side managed by big sam in the snow, could be dangerous for Martinelli if he started https://t.co/n3zg8dKJHk — Tej (@tjtex26) January 2, 2021

Lucky for football fans everywhere, the pitch was sanctioned as safe and playable, and this false alarm was purely a minor hiccup before Saturday's big spectacle.

More snow is forecast for around 7.30pm, so things could still get interesting once the game is underway...