Twitter reacts as snow storm (temporarily) threatens Arsenal's trip to West Brom

West Bromwich Albion and Arsenal supporters were forced to wait impatiently over the fate of their clash at the Hawthorns on Saturday evening, after a heavy snow storm took control of the Midlands.
With kick off fast approaching, concerns began to grow over whether the match would go ahead when a blizzard covered the pitch in a blanket of snow. The groundsmen worked quickly to make the lines visible on the green turf beneath the white, and referee Martin Atkinson was happy for the game to go ahead.
But with the match at risk, you guys on Twitter were at your best, as always.
While there were fears that some players may not thrive in these conditions, one man who would be in his element came to mind. Scotsman Kieran Tierney will be more used to the cold weather than some players who hail from sunnier climates, and we all knew he'd be well up for this trip in the snow.
However, one foolish man was quick to doubt just how tough Tierney would be in these conditions...
But Tierney did not disappoint.
And we all had a good laugh at the defender's expense anyway. Fair play to the guy, he's made of stern stuff.
But if there's one game you wouldn't fancy, it's a trip to a Sam Allardyce side in the freezing cold, with the snow crashing down. Mikel Arteta must have been fearing the worst...
Some Gooners were unconvinced over their team's chances in such a tough set of conditions, and the excuses started rolling out before a ball was kicked.
Even divine intervention won't save you from Big Sam, fella.
Lucky for football fans everywhere, the pitch was sanctioned as safe and playable, and this false alarm was purely a minor hiccup before Saturday's big spectacle.
More snow is forecast for around 7.30pm, so things could still get interesting once the game is underway...
