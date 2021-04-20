Twitter reacts as the proposed Super League implodes

RIP the Super League - I've had leftover pasta bakes that have lasted longer than you did.
In the most hectic day of football news ever, the 12 breakaway clubs went from steadfast believers in the competition to dropping like flies in a matter of hours.
The first domino to fall was Chelsea. The news broke just as Blues fans were gathered outside Stamford Bridge protesting the breakaway league. Proof that fan power is making a comeback? We bloody well hope so.
In a quite remarkable turn of events, some people on Twitter than choose to credit Blues owner Roman Abramovich, as opposed to the fans, for saving English football.
Hate to break it to you guys, but he was one of the 12 who started the Super League in the first place.
Anyway, we digress. Once Chelsea's exit was confirmed, the other clubs started falling like...dominoes. First Manchester City went, then Barcelona's future was in doubt. Soon after reports came flooding in about the others getting cold feet as well.
That opened the floodgates for a tidal wave of truly world class social media content. In other words, the Super League of football Twitter.
It wasn't just the fans getting involved. A long list of current players also got in on the act. Food for though next time you think of telling one of them to 'stick to football'.
Source : 90min