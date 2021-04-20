Twitter reacts as the proposed Super League implodes

RIP the Super League - I've had leftover pasta bakes that have lasted longer than you did.

In the most hectic day of football news ever, the 12 breakaway clubs went from steadfast believers in the competition to dropping like flies in a matter of hours.

The first domino to fall was Chelsea. The news broke just as Blues fans were gathered outside Stamford Bridge protesting the breakaway league. Proof that fan power is making a comeback? We bloody well hope so.

I understand Chelsea are now preparing documentation to request withdrawing from the ESL — Dan Roan (@danroan) April 20, 2021

That feeling when you're pulling out of the Super League ? pic.twitter.com/ha4ltkAvl2 — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) April 20, 2021

Already a good number of Chelsea fans outside Stamford Bridge in protest of the #ESL. ‘Super Frank’ being sung by the crowd pic.twitter.com/ma5zgRSHd8 — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) April 20, 2021

In a quite remarkable turn of events, some people on Twitter than choose to credit Blues owner Roman Abramovich, as opposed to the fans, for saving English football.

Hate to break it to you guys, but he was one of the 12 who started the Super League in the first place.

"Chelsea is not just the men's first team. Chelsea is a community.



The club was here before me, and will be here after me."



- Roman Abramovich pic.twitter.com/avzuWosYEg — Roman Empire (@zee_330) April 20, 2021

This withdrawal request shows Chelsea have the best owner in the world football. Proper selfless football guy. pic.twitter.com/cKpEZ56pdL — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) April 20, 2021

Arsenal are gonna be painted as the bad guys after following FFP for years & playing by the rules while Chelsea tried to ‘save football’ when Roman was the pioneer of oil money clubs... pic.twitter.com/GL8BDfoc26 — . (@HaIeEndEra) April 20, 2021

Yes we should never have gone into it in the first place and mistakes/misjudgements were made. But for Roman to pull us out already takes guts, and for me shows he cares for the fans deep down. Fair play Roman. — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) April 20, 2021

? Roman Abramovich eventually decided he could not go ahead with the Super League. He is the first owner to pull out.



Hero. pic.twitter.com/U98LtM6M1L — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) April 20, 2021

Florentino Perez: “aight we gotta stand strong, we gotta weather this storm.”



Roman Abramovich, looking at the pitchforks outside his window: pic.twitter.com/Cvkg277BxW — Aaron West (@oeste) April 20, 2021

Roman Abramovich standing against global elites and for the people's game ??? — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) April 20, 2021

Anyway, we digress. Once Chelsea's exit was confirmed, the other clubs started falling like...dominoes. First Manchester City went, then Barcelona's future was in doubt. Soon after reports came flooding in about the others getting cold feet as well.

That opened the floodgates for a tidal wave of truly world class social media content. In other words, the Super League of football Twitter.

Live scenes from the European Super League: pic.twitter.com/BtRe0xbwR0 — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) April 20, 2021

The Super League is over. pic.twitter.com/47R0R6j7L7 — Chedu (@cheduardo99) April 20, 2021

RIP Super League pic.twitter.com/MB2wgTVmqW — Big Dog Clothing CEO (@samalcarez) April 20, 2021

Just dropping in to say RIP Super League



I'm glad you're dead pic.twitter.com/2vzPGlaA1Z — 'Client Journalism' Expert (@ClientJournoExp) April 20, 2021

What we wearing to the end of Super League party? pic.twitter.com/DSspSvRVkG — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) April 20, 2021

RIP SUPER LEAGUE. 2021-2021. YOU WILL NOT BE MISSED. pic.twitter.com/oHRpT4tp2k — Pubity Sport (@PubitySportIG) April 20, 2021

It wasn't just the fans getting involved. A long list of current players also got in on the act. Food for though next time you think of telling one of them to 'stick to football'.

Ok bye ?? — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) April 20, 2021