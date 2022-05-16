Twitter reacts as timid Arsenal blow advantage in Champions League race

It's been billed for weeks just how tough a game Arsenal were in for at Newcastle on Monday night. And a tough game is exactly what they got.

In fact, the Gunners turned in one of their worst performances of the season when a fiery response to last week's north London derby defeat was needed.

Mikel Arteta's side struggled to create clear cut chances in front of goal and were given the run around in midfield by impressive Magpies duo Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes.

Joelinton is properly amazing, Eddie Howe the toonside Nagelsmann. — #8 (@Mxdiano) May 16, 2022

Joelinton top 1% of all midfielders this season in Europe’s Top 5 leagues for absolutely bodying inferior specimen to the ground. — Hamill ?? (@CPHamill) May 16, 2022

It was Joelinton who played a major role in Newcastle's first goal, running down the left and firing a ball into the box towards Callum Wilson.

The striker didn't get to it, but Gunners defender White did. Unfortunately for the visitors and their top-four hopes, the England international could only divert the ball beyond goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and into his own net.

Game, Tottenham.

Arsenal needed a response but just couldn't muster anything sufficient enough to trouble the physical hold Newcastle had got on the game.

The visitors only managed a few goalmouth scrambles, with Martin Odegaard having a strike blocked when an equaliser looked on.

That's really as good as it got for Arsenal in the attacking third, and their fans were understandably upset with the lack of output.

Smith Rowe completely ass, Odegaard playing hide and seek with the opps, Saka forgetting how to play football, Eddie mehh, Xhaka hopelessly slow, Elneny disgraceful hiding, White's head's already at Casa Amor, Tomi slipping and sliding and Ramsdale absolute clown — Chiddy ?? (@chiddyafc) May 16, 2022

Selling Auba and putting your trust in Nketiah ?? That’s gotta be the biggest L this season ? Man thought Saka, Odegaard and Laca were taking them to the promise land — Titi (@Yaga_yawww) May 16, 2022

Instead of an unlikely comeback from the visitors, it was Newcastle who netted next as they searched desperately for a winner.

Sean Longstaff dinked a ball over to Wilson, who was smothered by Ramsdale. The ball fell for Guimaraes, who struck cleanly into the back of the net despite Cedric's frantic attempt to clear the ball.

Is Bruno Guimarães a defensive ball-winner ? Is Bruno Guimarães a deep-lying playmaker ? Is Bruno Guimarães a goalscoring midfielder ? Under Howe, he’s been every single one of them. — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) May 16, 2022

Bruno Guimarães is a very good footballer. Bossed it in midfield tonight. — Hunter Godson (@HunterGodson) May 16, 2022

Bruno Guimarães vs Arsenal:



100% dribbles completed

82% pass accuracy

73 total touches

8 ball recoveries

7 ground duels won

7 long passes attempted

4 long passes completed

4 tackles attempted

3 tackles won

2 chances created

2 shots

1 goal



Special player. ?????? pic.twitter.com/63V5JvYMtz — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 16, 2022

For Newcastle and manager Eddie Howe, the result capped what has been a magnificent turnaround since Steve Bruce was given the boot. They were better than Arsenal in every department and will now go into the final weekend of the season with the hope of a ten top finish, having been tipped for relegation for much of the campaign.

As for Arsenal, their hopes of Champions League football are in tatters. Now sitting two points behind Tottenham, the Gunners need Norwich to beat their north London rivals and themselves to defeat Everton at the Emirates.

Either way, it was a night of immense disappointment for Arsenal and their fans.

The #UCL dream is over for another year. When the dust settles at the end of the season, we’ll be able to look back at the progress & the fact we were in the race until the end as a positive but right now, it’s tough to take. One of, if not our worst display of the season. — Harry Symeou (@HarrySymeou) May 16, 2022

Gutting to miss out on top four, but ultimately this is a youthful squad that don’t quite have the experience in the crunch moments.



That’s the route we decided to go down with this project and it won’t change.



We’ve established an identity. Now to add top quality players. — Mike Stavrou (@Mike_Stavrou) May 16, 2022

The table reflects Arsenal this season very aptly: 21 wins, 13 defeats.



Too often it has been one extreme to the other. Rip roaring football with a solid defensive backbone, or thoroughly deserved defeats. Just 3 draws. Awful inconsistency.



It reflects the youth, I guess. — Ross (@SwedishRoss) May 16, 2022

It even broke lovable everyman Ian Wright, and that quite frankly is unforgivable.