Twitter reacts to 10-man Arsenal's humiliating defeat at Manchester City

Our expectations were low for you Arsenal, but dear me - this was something else.
The Gunners were already up against it when travelling to the Premier League champions on Saturday afternoon, and very few neutrals (or Gooners, for that matter) would have given them a chance before kickoff.
Odds were through the roof on a shock Arsenal win - and for good reason. Better to save your money. Or alternatively, put your hard earned cash on Arsenal conceding at least four goals, Granit Xhaka getting a red card and the fanbase bursting a collective blood vessel in their heads.
Manchester City strolled to the easiest of 5-0 victories at the Etihad Stadium, meaning Mikel Arteta's men are left rooted to the bottom of the table with zero points, zero goals scored and nine conceded.
And yet, Arsenal didn't even look tooooo bad in the opening minutes (we know seven minutes of non-terribleness isn't a particularly high bar to set, but still). We probably shouldn't be too surprised, considering the Gunners' back three consisted of Calum Chambers, Rob Holding and Sead Kolasinac.
And once Ilkay Gundogan had given the hosts the lead, an onslaught felt inevitable.
A nice goal and a clever header, but some are harder to please than others.
Ferran Torres added a second only five minutes later, and that was basically curtains for the Gunners. But if there's one person we can rely on to hammer home that final nail into his own coffin, it's Xhaka.
In celebration of Arsenal's decision to offer him a new contract, the Swiss midfielder riled up his fanbase by flying into a mad two-footed, studs up, off the ground challenge to tick all the criteria for the dumbest tackle in football history.
Of course, he was shown a red card, leaving his teammates absolutely bricking it for the next 55 minutes of action.
When it's going against you, it's always important to dig deep and find a shred of optimism.
Some Gooners felt sorry for Xhaka however, and thought the red card was harsh...
You're right, guys! Perhaps there is a massive conspiracy in the football world and everyone is gunning for the Gunners!
While Arsenal's fans and players were close to tears, Amazon documentary makers were struggling to hide their delight at another blockbuster episode of All or Nothing written for them.
Indeed, this documentary is shaping up to be a cracker! You know, if you don't support Arsenal.
And that was all in the first half. Arsenal went on to concede another three goals after the break, losing 5-0 while mustering two shots and a 19% share of possession. Honestly, this was the performance of a newly-promoted side full of Championship players.
This was literally the same scoreline as Man City vs Norwich - and a worse display from the visitors.
Trust the process, everyone.
