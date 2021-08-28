Twitter reacts to 10-man Arsenal's humiliating defeat at Manchester City

Our expectations were low for you Arsenal, but dear me - this was something else.

The Gunners were already up against it when travelling to the Premier League champions on Saturday afternoon, and very few neutrals (or Gooners, for that matter) would have given them a chance before kickoff.

Odds were through the roof on a shock Arsenal win - and for good reason. Better to save your money. Or alternatively, put your hard earned cash on Arsenal conceding at least four goals, Granit Xhaka getting a red card and the fanbase bursting a collective blood vessel in their heads.

Manchester City strolled to the easiest of 5-0 victories at the Etihad Stadium, meaning Mikel Arteta's men are left rooted to the bottom of the table with zero points, zero goals scored and nine conceded.

And yet, Arsenal didn't even look tooooo bad in the opening minutes (we know seven minutes of non-terribleness isn't a particularly high bar to set, but still). We probably shouldn't be too surprised, considering the Gunners' back three consisted of Calum Chambers, Rob Holding and Sead Kolasinac.

Grealish, Ferran Torres, Gundogan looking at Chambers, holding Tierney In the arsenal backline. #ParagonLite pic.twitter.com/ozthQuur6z — juliø??‍♂️ (@Uwagasabune) August 28, 2021

You have to seriously question the mental fortitude of a man who sends a talent like William Saliba out on loan to gain experience before lining up with a back three of Sead Kolašinac, Rob Holding and Callum Chambers. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) August 28, 2021

Chambers, Holding, Kolasinac and Elneny playing around the back pic.twitter.com/ozhSetLWn9 — Jake (@arsenaljake14) August 25, 2021

And once Ilkay Gundogan had given the hosts the lead, an onslaught felt inevitable.

5’10” Ilkay Gundogan beating our centre backs in the air. Whether you’re Mikel Arteta in or out, there are some things you just can’t blame the manager for. Some of these players are pathetic. It’s the same offenders every season. — GoonerTalk (@GoonerTaIk) August 28, 2021

You have to say that Arsenal are improving year on year. Last season Sterling (5ft 8) towering over their defence to score with a header, and today Gundogan (5ft 11) towered over their defence to score a header. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 28, 2021

Was about to tweet “it’s been a really good start by Arsenal, fair play” and now they’re losing because of some awful defending — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) August 28, 2021

A nice goal and a clever header, but some are harder to please than others.

Gundogan makes a brilliant late run to the back post, watches the ball come over the top of a defender who’s far taller than him, guides a header in with enough power to beat the keeper and Martin Keown’s take is “he won’t score an easier goal all season” ? — Luke Aaron Moore (@lukeaaronmoore) August 28, 2021

Ferran Torres added a second only five minutes later, and that was basically curtains for the Gunners. But if there's one person we can rely on to hammer home that final nail into his own coffin, it's Xhaka.

RED CARD Granit Xhaka is sent off after a foul on Joao Cancelo



Man City 2-0 Arsenal (35 mins)#MCIARS — Premier League (@premierleague) August 28, 2021

In celebration of Arsenal's decision to offer him a new contract, the Swiss midfielder riled up his fanbase by flying into a mad two-footed, studs up, off the ground challenge to tick all the criteria for the dumbest tackle in football history.

Of course, he was shown a red card, leaving his teammates absolutely bricking it for the next 55 minutes of action.

When the going gets tough, Xhaka's head gets going — James Benge (@jamesbenge) August 28, 2021

Xhaka is a coward. Saw we were getting piped and didn’t want to know. — AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) August 28, 2021

When it's going against you, it's always important to dig deep and find a shred of optimism.

Luckily for Arsenal, starting a match with Granit Xhaka means you’re playing with 10 men anyway — Chris Dixon (@chrismd10) August 28, 2021

Some Gooners felt sorry for Xhaka however, and thought the red card was harsh...

Odds on a Man City player doing a tackle like Xhaka’s and not being given a foul? — Spanish Gooner (@elspanishgooner) August 28, 2021

Just seen the Xhaka clip, am I going crazy thinking that isn’t a red card? — C (@AFC_Carys) August 28, 2021

Xhaka lost his cool a bit there, but that’s not a red card. No way. He wins 100% of the ball. The officiating has been poor, just like our performance. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) August 28, 2021

You're right, guys! Perhaps there is a massive conspiracy in the football world and everyone is gunning for the Gunners!

Not a nudge to Bukayo Saka! Yarrrrggghhhh, Arsenal fans will be tweeting that referees have an agenda against them for hours. — Sean Walsh (@SeanDZWalsh) August 28, 2021

While Arsenal's fans and players were close to tears, Amazon documentary makers were struggling to hide their delight at another blockbuster episode of All or Nothing written for them.

Xhaka sent off. Live at Amazon HQ. pic.twitter.com/CDcVLlWyrv — Eddie Longbridge (@EddieLongbridg3) August 28, 2021

Indeed, this documentary is shaping up to be a cracker! You know, if you don't support Arsenal.

Arsenal really found the perfect season to let Amazon film the "All for Nothing"



THIS IS GOING TO BE A BLOCKBUSTER.. pic.twitter.com/dMDacfbl8n — ً (@TheFergusonWay) August 28, 2021

Amazon Prime viewers when Arteta gets sacked from the Arsenal All or Nothing documentary pic.twitter.com/hsEl1itTXu — €uros (@uros_milo) August 28, 2021

The Amazon Prime Video producers watching Arsenal's season so far pic.twitter.com/Qnqu2eTbPu — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) August 22, 2021

And that was all in the first half. Arsenal went on to concede another three goals after the break, losing 5-0 while mustering two shots and a 19% share of possession. Honestly, this was the performance of a newly-promoted side full of Championship players.

This was literally the same scoreline as Man City vs Norwich - and a worse display from the visitors.

Arsenal are never relegated from top flight league.

Arteta: pic.twitter.com/oH9pNK319k — B̸̪̏́ͅḧ̵͓̼e̸̥͍̚ň̵̡ṫ̷̨̫a̵̱̥̓ ̴ (@Babe_A_Roo) August 28, 2021

Arsenal fans pushing Arteta out of the Emirates Stadium#MCIARS pic.twitter.com/WhPu6kDmkM — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) August 28, 2021

Trust the process?? — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) August 28, 2021

Trust the process, everyone.