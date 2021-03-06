Twitter reacts to Granit Xhaka's calamitous error against Burnley

They say a leopard never changes its spots - but they're wrong.
Granit Xhaka has been lambasted by Arsenal fans throughout his time at the Emirates Stadium, with the odd wonder goal doing little to cover up the fact he's pretty much a clown in footballer's clothing.
HOWEVER, the Swiss midfielder has actually started to resemble someone who is in control of their feet of late, with no glaring errors leading to goals or rash challenges which put his team in danger. Maybe this is it? Maybe he's turned a corner and is going to show us all just what a...what's that? He's gone and done it again?
Sigh.
Unable to possibly keep his head down for longer than a few weeks, the midfielder decided to undo all his side's hard work in taking a first-half lead against Burnley, smashing the ball into the stomach of Chris Wood who diverted the ball into the empty net.
Get the popcorn out, it's time for Twitter to react...
What makes the Switzerland international's error even worse is that Arsenal had actually started the game brightly and could well have been out of sight by the time he had his wicked way.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang handed the visitors the lead early on, with Willian assisting his smart near-post finish which squirmed past Nick Pope as he notched his ninth league goal of the season.
Still, at least Arsenal fans didn't get ahead of themselves...
While the majority of Twitter soon turned their attentions to poor old Granit, at least there were a few tweets offering the midfielder support (just make sure you don't read the replies).
Source : 90min