Twitter reacts to Granit Xhaka's calamitous error against Burnley

They say a leopard never changes its spots - but they're wrong.

Granit Xhaka has been lambasted by Arsenal fans throughout his time at the Emirates Stadium, with the odd wonder goal doing little to cover up the fact he's pretty much a clown in footballer's clothing.

HOWEVER, the Swiss midfielder has actually started to resemble someone who is in control of their feet of late, with no glaring errors leading to goals or rash challenges which put his team in danger. Maybe this is it? Maybe he's turned a corner and is going to show us all just what a...what's that? He's gone and done it again?

Sigh.

Unable to possibly keep his head down for longer than a few weeks, the midfielder decided to undo all his side's hard work in taking a first-half lead against Burnley, smashing the ball into the stomach of Chris Wood who diverted the ball into the empty net.

Get the popcorn out, it's time for Twitter to react...

A disaster at the back for Arsenal results in a gift of a goal for Burnley ?



Chris Wood will never score an easier goal in his life! pic.twitter.com/h4jYPBebWN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 6, 2021

Granit Xhaka:



Make Error > Concede goal > Apologise > Repeat — The GOAT of Arsenal (@FantomAFC) March 6, 2021

8 - Since the start of 2016-17, Granit Xhaka has made more errors leading to goals (8) than any other outfield player in the Premier League. Disaster. #BURARS pic.twitter.com/VAzt53Z9sV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 6, 2021

Every time Granit Xhaka makes you think he’s competent, he does something so mind-bogglingly boneheaded — Sean Walsh (@SeanDZWalsh) March 6, 2021

CLUB ANNOUNCEMENT:

Today we welcome Granit Xhaka to our club who joins on a 90 minute contract which expires on the 7th March 2021 #welcomegranit pic.twitter.com/z7IM8EwWnV — Burnley FC ? (@AFCEdd1) March 6, 2021

What makes the Switzerland international's error even worse is that Arsenal had actually started the game brightly and could well have been out of sight by the time he had his wicked way.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang handed the visitors the lead early on, with Willian assisting his smart near-post finish which squirmed past Nick Pope as he notched his ninth league goal of the season.

Still, at least Arsenal fans didn't get ahead of themselves...

#Willian finally coming good. Love to see it! #aubameyang with yet another goal. Come on you gunners! — Barnabas Kimani (@kanyiwest) March 6, 2021

Tactically we have been incredible in the first 20 minutes. Arteta set the team up with a lot of creativity behind Aubameyang and he's been found a lot, resulting in an early goal. Need to keep this intensity up! — AFCC™ | Arsenal FC Community (@arsenalfc_cmnty) March 6, 2021

Great goal by @Aubameyang. Great team buildup. More goals to come #BURARS — Olabisi Segun (@OlabisiSegun5) March 6, 2021

While the majority of Twitter soon turned their attentions to poor old Granit, at least there were a few tweets offering the midfielder support (just make sure you don't read the replies).

I'm feeling bad for Granit Xhaka.......this fanbase will make his mistake erase all the good work he has done in past 2 months if we don't win the game. #arsenal #burnley — Pranshu (@Pranshu5007) March 6, 2021