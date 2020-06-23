Twitter Reacts to Reports David Luiz Will Sign New Arsenal Deal

Look away now Arsenal fans. Or don't. If you don't laugh, you'll cry.





As if a freak injury to Bernd Leno wasn't enough torment, said culprit of the injury Neil Maupay going on to score the winner to make it two defeats from two was enough punishment, surely.





No.





Poor Hector Bellerin is still yet to plant any trees in his bid to improve the world, as Arsenal are adamant on causing deforestation by losing every game and derailing their vice-captain's plan to plant 3,000 trees every time the Gunners win until the end of the season.





To make matters worse, news has emerged that David Luiz has been offered a one-year contract extension by the club. This comes after his disastrous performance against Manchester City in Arsenal's first game since the restart, where he conceded a penalty and was sent off during his 25-minute substitute appearance as his side lost 3-0.





Expecting official confirmation some point this evening but I understand David Luiz has signed a new contract at #AFC — Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) June 23, 2020

Despite the one, or perhaps several poor performances this season, he still has a place in the squad as an experienced trophy winner, no?





This club is finito — ❕ (@Gullit2H) June 23, 2020

Apparently not. And Arsenal 's place in football will cease to exist too, apparently. Surely that's just one opinion though, right?





It's not.





we are finished — Attila Takos (@atakos22) June 23, 2020

It's no secret that, sometimes, Arsenal are their own worst enemy.





Arsenal fans are already fuming with the lack of investment in their squad. David Luiz getting offered a one year deal might drive them to insanity ? — Murray (@DMMacdonald96) June 23, 2020

Wishful thinking will get you nowhere, Dandalorian.





Being a Debbie Downer will also get you nowhere in life, however. At least the news will bring even more entertainment from everyone's favourite football fan-cam YouTube channel.





Brighton drawing, Martinelli and Leno out for the rest of the season, David Luiz contract extension.



Mate, if Southampton win tomorrow Arsenal Fan TV is going to be ICONIC. @AFTVMedia ?? — Sk ⚡️ (@MajesticBruno18) June 23, 2020

While many Arsenal fans are supremely frustrated with the lacklustre performances on the pitch, some football fans have taken it to a whole new level.





David Luiz extends his contract & Martinelli out for “months” because of a knee injury in training. This is becoming a punishment supporting @Arsenal !! Grim. #arsenal — Ryan (@afcpartey) June 23, 2020

Don't hold yourself back next time, Ryan...





While Luiz looks set to stay, Arsenal's youth star Gabriel Martinelli, one of very few positives for the Gunners this season, looks set to join goalkeeper Leno on the treatment table for a while.





The 19-year-old is the more favoured Brazilian at the club, but a knee injury suffered in training means he looks set to miss the rest of Arsenal's already disastrous campaign.





The injury was suffered when someone collided with him in training; for the safety and sanity of David Luiz, we really hope he had nothing to do with it.





Just tell us it’s David Luiz that hit him. We already know ? https://t.co/6dqZW0ZaYu — you’re lying ❼ (@chi_emezie) June 23, 2020

The Gunners currently sit tenth in the Premier League table. Yes, tenth.





Defeat at the weekend and a Crystal Palace win saw Roy Hodgson's Eagles leapfrog them into ninth place, and Mikel Arteta will no doubt be shopping for a smart cardigan and a bald wig ahead of Thursday's trip to Southampton. Because if learning valuable coaching lessons as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City hasn't worked, then picking up on his style and pretending to be him on the touchline might.





Sounds ridiculous, but this is Arsenal we're talking about.



