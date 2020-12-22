Twitter Reacts to Runar Alex Runarsson's Calamitous Performance Against Manchester City

Eyebrows were raised when Arsenal spent £1.5m on Icelandic stopper Runar Alex Runarsson in the summer.
Judging by his performance against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, these doubters were right to scoff at the former Dijon man's arrival.
He made not one, but two glaring errors during his side's 4-1 defeat and the Twitter-sphere was not particularly impressed.
Runarsson's nightmarish evening got off to a horrific start when he was at fault for City's first goal inside the opening two minutes.
A mix-up between himself and his defenders afforded Gabriel Jesus with a free header in the box and he made no mistake, nodding into the unguarded net to make it 1-0.
This mistake wasn't even that bad compared with the second one though.
Just when Arsenal fans did not think could get any worse after watching Gabriel Martinelli hobble off early in the second half, Runarsson let Riyad Mahrez's free kick squirm through his hands like a bar of soap.
It was bad. Really bad.
Still, at least David Seaman was staying positive.
After Phil Foden had lobbed Runarsson to make it 4-1 and dust had settled on another Arsenal defeat, attention turned to deciding just how bad the keeper's performance had been.
Meanwhile, others were trying to work out exactly who was to blame for this latest Gunners debacle.
Some, on the other hand, were simply longing for the reliable Emiliano Martinez to return...
