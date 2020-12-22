Twitter Reacts to Runar Alex Runarsson's Calamitous Performance Against Manchester City

Eyebrows were raised when Arsenal spent £1.5m on Icelandic stopper Runar Alex Runarsson in the summer.

Judging by his performance against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, these doubters were right to scoff at the former Dijon man's arrival.

He made not one, but two glaring errors during his side's 4-1 defeat and the Twitter-sphere was not particularly impressed.

Honestly, though, you cannot even blame Rúnarsson beyond a point. The stats were there for all to see. The club knew what they were getting and still went ahead with it. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) December 22, 2020

Runar Runarsson is the first goalkeeper from a Premier League team to make two errors leading to opposition goals in a single competitive match in 2020/21. [@Squawka] #afc pic.twitter.com/c7I69LAfbn — afcstuff (@afcstuff) December 22, 2020

Runarsson's nightmarish evening got off to a horrific start when he was at fault for City's first goal inside the opening two minutes.

A mix-up between himself and his defenders afforded Gabriel Jesus with a free header in the box and he made no mistake, nodding into the unguarded net to make it 1-0.

That didn't take long! ⏱



Manchester City are ahead within three minutes, as Jesus nods it past Runarsson. This could be a long night for Arsenal.



Watch live on Sky Sports Football ?

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 22, 2020

This mistake wasn't even that bad compared with the second one though.

Just when Arsenal fans did not think could get any worse after watching Gabriel Martinelli hobble off early in the second half, Runarsson let Riyad Mahrez's free kick squirm through his hands like a bar of soap.

It was bad. Really bad.

Still, at least David Seaman was staying positive.

Let’s see how Runarsson reacts to the mistake, he needs to recover, compose himself and move forwards... #COYG #ARSMCI — David Seaman (@thedavidseaman) December 22, 2020

After Phil Foden had lobbed Runarsson to make it 4-1 and dust had settled on another Arsenal defeat, attention turned to deciding just how bad the keeper's performance had been.

Meanwhile, others were trying to work out exactly who was to blame for this latest Gunners debacle.

Some, on the other hand, were simply longing for the reliable Emiliano Martinez to return...

Replacing Martinez with Runarsson is yet another example of the corner cutting and shite recruitment going at the club atm. He’s not even a youngster, he’s 25 ffs. — Jaidan (@jaidoocey) December 22, 2020

Edu sold Martinez and bought Runarsson. He gave Willian a 3 yr contract. Arteta looking increasingly confused and helpless. It's going to be a long season. — Lord Aitkins (@LordGooner) December 22, 2020

Personally think selling Martinez was justifiable given the £20m fee for a player who it was decided was not going to be No1 (and had never been worth more). But replacing him with the second-choice goalkeeper at a team that finished last season 16th in Ligue 1 seems, well, odd. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) December 22, 2020

The downgrade from Runarsson to Martinez made clear tonight. — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) December 22, 2020

