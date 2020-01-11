 
Twitter Simmers After 10-Man Arsenal Left Frustrated With Lady Luck on Crystal Palace's Side

​Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw away at Crystal Palace, where top goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added to his tally before being sent for an early bath for a late tackle on Max Meyer.

It didn't end the way they wanted it to, but Mikel Arteta's side only needed 10 minutes to break the deadlock at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal were given time and space to thread some paces through the middle of the pitch before the ball eventually dropped to the feet of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who confidently slotted the ball into the back of the net.

​​

It was a goal that emphasised Arsenal's dominance - but it also ended the training ground feeling that the Premier League match had for the opening quarter of an hour.

Palace came out of their shell and started to cause Arsenal some problems, but the Eagles could never find that final pass and were only able to test Bernd Leno with just a couple of minutes left in the first half.

Leno had his hands on the ball once again just after the break, but this time it was to pick Jordan Ayew's deflected shot out of the back of his own net as Crystal Palace quickly drew themselves back on level terms.

​​

Crystal Palace had the wind in their sails, and the hosts were boosted even more when Aubameyang was (eventually) shown a straight red card for a high tackle on Max Meyer.

The Gabon international was initially shown a yellow card, but after watching just one replay, it was unclear exactly why the Video Assistant Referee took so long to overturn the on-field decision.

Chances came for both teams as Arsenal and Crystal Palace looked for a late winner, but neither side could quite find that final touch in the final third.

The points were shared, and over the course of the whole game it was probably just about a fair result, but that didn't mean fans on both sides of the aisle didn't think they deserved the win more than their London rivlas.

Don't believe us? Take a look at some of the best post-match reaction...

Source : 90min

