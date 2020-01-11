Twitter Simmers After 10-Man Arsenal Left Frustrated With Lady Luck on Crystal Palace's Side

​Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw away at Crystal Palace, where top goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added to his tally before being sent for an early bath for a late tackle on Max Meyer.

It didn't end the way they wanted it to, but Mikel Arteta's side only needed 10 minutes to break the deadlock at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal were given time and space to thread some paces through the middle of the pitch before the ball eventually dropped to the feet of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who confidently slotted the ball into the back of the net.

There are not many things that make me happier than when Lacazette assists Aubameyang. Tears in my eyes — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) January 11, 2020

Great goal @Aubameyang7 1 0 😁 — Ray Parlour (@RealRomfordPele) January 11, 2020

​​

I'm crying. Arteta has got the Aubameyang - Lacazette linkup that Emery couldn't achieve in 18 months. This guy is a KING — ∞ (@TheFalseNein) January 11, 2020

Aubameyang is a killer in front of goal. NEED to get him nailed to a new deal. — TikiTakaConnor (@TikiTakaConnor) January 11, 2020

It was a goal that emphasised Arsenal's dominance - but it also ended the training ground feeling that the Premier League match had for the opening quarter of an hour.

Palace came out of their shell and started to cause Arsenal some problems, but the Eagles could never find that final pass and were only able to test Bernd Leno with just a couple of minutes left in the first half.

Leno had his hands on the ball once again just after the break, but this time it was to pick Jordan Ayew's deflected shot out of the back of his own net as Crystal Palace quickly drew themselves back on level terms.

Ayew's shot deflects off both of Luiz's legs before looping over Leno. Unlucky yes, but sloppy from Arsenal to allow to shooting chance. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) January 11, 2020

Dear Arsenal fans,

Ayew okay? — Stifler (@OboiStif) January 11, 2020

​​

Jordan Ayew stepping up nicely — Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) January 11, 2020

You create your own luck. You can’t score a lucky deflection if you don’t shoot. Ayew shoots — Five Year Plan 🦅 (@FYPFanzine) January 11, 2020

Crystal Palace had the wind in their sails, and the hosts were boosted even more when Aubameyang was (eventually) shown a straight red card for a high tackle on Max Meyer.

The Gabon international was initially shown a yellow card, but after watching just one replay, it was unclear exactly why the Video Assistant Referee took so long to overturn the on-field decision.

No doubt about that one surely. Had to be a red. Dangerous tackle which caught Meyer right on the ankle. Though why #VAR Craig Pawson took so long I have no idea. #Aubameyang now misses #cfc game as part of 3-match ban #CRYARS — Paul Brown (@pbsportswriter) January 11, 2020

Poor challenge from Aubameyang, but the lack of consistency even with VAR is astounding. I've seen challenges on Pepe worse than that this season go totally unpunished. Cresswell a few weeks ago comes to mind. — Jack Cole (@JackCole96) January 11, 2020

VAR has to be the greatest invention in football. Imagine Aubameyang would have gotten away with that atrocious foul. #CRYARS — Daft punk ft Mj (@xxxNache) January 11, 2020

Chances came for both teams as Arsenal and Crystal Palace looked for a late winner, but neither side could quite find that final touch in the final third.

The points were shared, and over the course of the whole game it was probably just about a fair result, but that didn't mean fans on both sides of the aisle didn't think they deserved the win more than their London rivlas.

Don't believe us? Take a look at some of the best post-match reaction...

Referee’s costing Arsenal once again. In other news, water is wet. — Bhavs (@bhavss14) January 11, 2020

​​

If crystal palace doesn’t win arsenal should consider themselves lucky — Dieko. (@_dieko_) January 11, 2020

Crystal Palace had just six attempts at goal today - the fewest Arsenal have allowed in a Premier League game this season #CRYARS — Orbinho (@Orbinho) January 11, 2020

​​

Crystal Palace really Deserve to win this game #CRYARS — Bambhino (@MihlaliBambeni) January 11, 2020

​​

There's a 12th man in Crystal Palace team. The referee Paul Tierney. J. Ayew should get a yellow but didn't. Given freekick to a soft foul. Go refereeing in championship side then. #CRYARS @AFTVMedia @Arsenal — Tun Nazman (@TunNazman) January 11, 2020

​​

1 win in 4 for Arteta’s transformed Arsenal I’m hearing — 🥶🌍 (@MANCZINI) January 11, 2020

​​

How much luck are Crystal Palace gonna get against us this season? Lucky goal today and the VAR wrongly costing us 3 pts at the Emirates #arsenal — Cristian (@professorTT) January 11, 2020

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!