UEFA not planning to expel Super League sides from Champions League & Europa League semi-finals

UEFA are expected to permit those sides involved in the breakaway Super League to retain their places in the Champions League and Europa League this season.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid are all part of the Champions League semi-final, while Manchester United and Arsenal are still battling for a spot in the Europa League showpiece at the same time as battling for the right to leave the competition.

Danish FA chairman Jesper Moller recently warned those sides that they were facing expulsion from this season's competition, going as far as to say he expected bans to be handed out this week, but according to ESPN, that's not a route UEFA are pursuing anymore.

Europe's governing body are now expected to allow the five rebel teams to retain their places in the competition, potentially in an attempt to ease tensions between themselves and the breakaway bunch.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin appeared to extend an olive branch to the 12 teams during their 45th congress, saying: "Gentlemen you made a huge mistake. Some will say it is greed, others distain, arrogance...there is still time to change your mind. Everyone makes mistakes."

It's definitely something for the owners of City, Chelsea, Real, United and Arsenal to consider, but for the managers of those sides, the focus will be on preparing for one of the biggest matches of their respective seasons.

Chelsea and Real are set to butt heads, with City facing UEFA-loyalists Paris Saint-Germain in the other semi-final of Europe's top competition.

In the Europa League, United have a date with Roma, while Arsenal are set for a reunion with Unai Emery and his Villarreal side.

It's unclear whether UEFA would pursue bans for teams for next season, however. Real president and Super League chairman Florentino Perez recently insisted it was impossible for them to be banned, but whether that's the truth remains unknown.

In the meantime, PSG will have to beat the other teams if they want to get their hands on the Champions League trophy. No handouts here.

