UEFA will not ban Super League clubs from Champions League or Europa League

The 12 clubs who commited to the Super League have escaped the punishment of being thrown out of this season's or next season's Champions League and Europa League.

UEFA nicknamed the participants from England, Spain and Italy the 'Dirty Dozen' after they announced their intention to form a breakaway competition that would rival the Champions League.

Despite many fake news in the last days, UCL semifinals Real Madrid-Chelsea and Manchester City-PSG will go ahead regularly.



UEFA won’t ban any club for this season. The matches have never been suspended. ? #UCL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2021

In the space of 48 hours the full project came tumbling down, with the six English clubs joined by Inter and Atletico Madrid in announcing their withdrawal from the event.

That being said, four sides still remain committed to the proposal, though Milan, Juventus and Barcelona have all conceded it can't go ahead in its current form.

Since news of the Super League's demise was announced, attention has turned to the sanctions that could be dished out to the relevant clubs, with the very real threat of expulsion from this season's UEFA competitions and possibly future editions lingering over their heads.

With Real, Chelsea and Manchester City all still in this season's Champions League and fellow Super League clubs Arsenal and Manchester United through to the last four of the Europa League, the possibility remained that they could all be kicked out of this season's respective competitions.

However, the Daily Mail report that UEFA have opted against taking such measures, while confirming none of the Super League participants will be expelled from future editions of their events.

None of England's Super League teams will be expelled from UEFA competitions | Visionhaus/Getty Images

There had been suggestions that Real could face the harshest punishment from UEFA given their refusal to withdraw from the Super League and their continued involvement in this season's Champions league, though for now they will be allowed to pursue their bid for European silverware.

Despite UEFA's leniency, the 12 clubs all still face possible punishments from the governing bodies of their domestic leagues, though FIGC president Gabriele Gravina has claimed the Italian trio will not be reprimanded as the Super League plans did not come to fruition.