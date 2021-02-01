Update on Ainsley Maitland-Niles' proposed loan move amid Leicester, Newcastle and Southampton inter

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles looks set to leave the club on loan before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm GMT on Monday.

The 23-year-old has struggled to establish himself in Mikel Arteta's side this season despite the club reportedly turning down a £15m offer from Wolverhampton Wanderers for the player during the summer window.

According to The Athletic, the north London club are said to have had contact with Leicester City, Southampton and Newcastle United on Sunday with regards to the England international. The report claims that while the Gunners are keen for the player to be deployed as a full-back wherever he goes, Maitland-Niles himself is keen to prove his worth as a midfielder.

As per David Ornstein, the King Power Stadium would be his preferred destination however, given the two clubs could find themselves competing for a European place come the end of the season, there may be a reluctance on Arsenal's part to supply a player to a direct rival.

The Foxes are said to want to take the player on loan for the remainder of the campaign with an option to buy included in the contract, however, it seems Arsenal would prefer there to be an obligation to buy clause.

It's understood that the Gunners would prefer the player to join Southampton and the Saints are also said to have a strong interest in Maitland-Niles. The fact that Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are said to be open to the inclusion of an obligation to buy clause in the deal makes a move to St. Mary's more appealing to the club given they are in need of raising transfer funds ahead of the summer.

It appears there is no shortage of offers on the table for the player with West Bromwich Albion having also been reported to be keen as recently as last week.

? MAITLAND NILES LOAN D-DAY ?



⚽️ Arsenal in contact with Leicester, Southampton, Newcastle at weekend



⚽️ #AFC favour #SAINTSFC, who may do buy obligation



⚽️ AMN favours #LCFC, who may do buy option



⚽️ #NUFC outsiders, West Brom out@TheAthleticUK https://t.co/njLkKxYhP4 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) February 1, 2021

Although Ornstein's report tells us Maitland-Niles is expected to leave on loan, he does warn that if a deal with Leicester cannot be agreed, the player may decide to remain in north London for the time being.