Update on Kieran Tierney's leg injury

Kieran Tierney's injury may not be as serious as first feared despite the Scot missing three weeks of action for Arsenal.

The Gunners have been without Tierney since the 3-0 victory over Newcastle United back on 18 January as a result of an issue with his right leg.

Kieran Tierney has been a key player for Arsenal this season | Visionhaus/Getty Images

However, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein the Scotland international's problem should not be a major concern, although his return date is still unclear.

Throughout his absence, the injury has been described by the club as a 'discomfort in the right lower leg', and given scans are said to have highlighted nothing of concern, there are suggestions the issue could be down to fatigue.

Although the 23-year-old's absence was felt at Villa Park on Saturday when Cedric Soares, his deputy, made an error that led to the Aston Villa's only goal of the game, the right-footed Portuguese defender has coped well at left-back for the most part.

Having said that, the lack of a naturally left-sided full-back bombing on, you could argue, has disrupted the team's flow at times, particularly when trying to build a counter-attack. Tierney has been one of Arsenal's most consistent performers this season and the sooner he returns to fitness, the better.

Although Ornstein's report doesn't specify when the former Celtic man will be available for selection again, the suggestion that the issue doesn't appear to be serious will come as a boost to Mikel Arteta and the club's faithful.

The Gunners are not playing again until Sunday when they entertain Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium, giving the squad and Tierney some much-needed time to recover from the effects of a heavily congested schedule of late.