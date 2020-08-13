Update on Mesut Ozil's Arsenal Future Amid Interest From Middle Eastern Clubs

Clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar are eying up a potential summer move for Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, despite the World Cup winner determined to see out his lucrative deal in north London.

The 31-year-old is the Gunners' top earner, pocketing a cool £350,000 a week as part of a contract that runs until 2021, but he has not featured for the Gunners since March.

Having been ostracised by former manager Unai Emery, Ozil forced his way back into the Arsenal side under Mikel Arteta prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the playmaker did not see a minute of action following football's restart in June, and his relationship with Arsenal somewhat soured after he refused to take a pay cut during the height of COVID, later explaining he felt 'rushed' into the decision due to not knowing the full details.

The Gunners are keen to offload Ozil from the wage bill, but the Arsenal man and his agent have remained adamant that he will stay at the Emirates until the conclusion of his contract.

According to the Telegraph, Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr and an unnamed team from Qatar are interested in Ozil, and would be prepared to fork out considerably wage-wise in order to secure his signature.

Al-Nassr are willing to pay the German midfielder an annual salary of £15m, just short of the £17.85m he currently pockets per year with Arsenal.

However, Ozil remains intent on staying at the Emirates until 2021, and has consistently reiterated that intention.

“I didn’t sign for two or three years, I signed for four and that should be respected by everyone,” he told the Athletic in August.

This view was shared by his agent Erkut Sögüt, who revealed in July that his client would likely see out his contract in north London.

"I don't think Mesut will leave before the summer of 2021," Sögüt said. "He has a contract. There is no change. He will remain with Arsenal."