Victor Osimhen 'Rules Out' Serie A Switch in Favour of Premier League Move

Lille centre-forward Victor Osimhen has reportedly decided against a move to Serie A in favour of the Premier League, despite attracting several offers from Italy.





The 21-year-old striker has proven to be one of the Ligue 1 signings of the season, grabbing 18 goals across all competitions for Lille following a move from Belgian side Charleroi.





8 - Since Opta analyses the competition (2006/07), only Neymar (11) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (10) have been involved in more goals in their first seven Ligue 1 games than Victor Osimhen (8 – 6 goals, 2 assists). Hot ?. @LOSC_EN @victorosimhen9 pic.twitter.com/PccVgBYNtN — Optajean (@OptaJean) September 26, 2019

Understandably, his performances have attracted interest from around Europe with runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool reportedly even making contact with Lille concerning the forward.





However, while the Premier League could very well be a destination in his near future, the Nigerian striker will not be heading off to Italy, as reported by the Lille-based publication La Voix du Nord.





Osimhen is set to meet with his management team within the next two weeks to make a decision regarding next season. Lille's owner Gérard Lopez is thought to be keen on keeping the team's top scorer unless a club is able to match an as yet undisclosed figure, but is believed to be within the price range of only English sides.





In 2019/20 Osimhen has only missed two of Lille's 38 games across all competitions

Chelsea have also shown interest in Osimhen and will be familiar with his ability, after he scored against the Blues in the group stage of the Champions League this campaign. However, this isn't the first time a London club has approached the Nigerian as Osimhen turned down Arsenal when he was just 17.





In recent years Lille have not struggled to find suitors for their players, especially in the Premier League. Nicolas Pépé's £72m to Arsenal was the club's most expensive sale and over the past two seasons the club has made a profit north of £100m from the transfer market alone.





Osimhen may not demand a fee quite as high as Pépé but it does look as if the exciting 21-year-old is set to become another glorious example in Lille's transfer strategy, after arriving in France for just £10.8m.



