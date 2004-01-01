Victor Osimhen undecided on Napoli future amid Arsenal transfer links

Victor Osimhen has admitted he doesn't know where his future lies beyond this summer amid continued links to Arsenal.

The Napoli striker has been consistently touted with a potential move to the Emirates Stadium among other places over the last couple of years.

The Gunners are on the hunt for a new centre-forward this summer and 90min understands that Gabriel Jesus and Gianluca Scamacca are among the other names on their radar.

But Osimhen is unsure where he'll be playing his football next season, though the Nigeria international did admit that he is aware of interest from abroad.

"I know there are many people that would like me in Spain or England, but I don't think it's the right time to talk about it now that I'm with the national team," Osimhen said.

"I always go out on the pitch to do my best both with the national team and with my club.

"I don't know my future, I know anything can happen, but now I just want to go on holiday with my family, clear my head and recharge my batteries. Then we'll take care of everything else."

Osimhen has scored 24 goals in 62 games for Napoli since his initial €70m move from Lille in 2019 and won Serie A's Best Young Player award for the 2021/22 season.