Video: Thierry Henry proves he's still got it with stunning free kick in Belgium training

Thierry Henry may be 43 but the Arsenal legend still has enough class to mix it with the best players in the world.

Currently on Belgium's coaching staff, he gave us all a timely reminder of his quality with an effortlessly brilliant free kick in training on Sunday.

In a video posted by the Belgian Red Devils on Twitter, Henry can be seen whipping the ball up and over the wall with minimal fuss. His effort would end up nestling in the top corner as well. It was as close to a perfect free kick as you are ever likely to see and it is even more impressive when you consider he was using his 'weaker' left foot.

Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne - both of whom were also practicing their dead balls during the session - were quick to congratulate Henry on his incredible strike.

"Come man, record top scorers don't need this! Come on man. Go in, go in," Lukaku said, guiding the Frenchman off the practice pitch back towards the dressing room.

De Bruyne would go on to sum up all of our thoughts when he said: "That's the issue, we've been training for half an hour, we scored a few and he just goes with his left and killed us!

"And we have a game tomorrow! This guy retired for ten years, he killed my whole country, man. Can he come in after?"

The Belgium squad will be hoping to use some of what Henry has taught them in their final Euro 2020 group game against Finland on Monday. They have made a strong start to the tournament, winning their opening two matches.

They kicked off with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Russia before securing a less routine 2-1 victory against Denmark. Belgium were less than convincing in the first half, but after the introduction of De Bruyne they improved significantly as the Man City man came up with a clutch assist and winner.