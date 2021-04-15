Villarreal vs Arsenal preview: How to watch on TV, live stream, team news and prediction

Arsenal travel to Villarreal on Thursday night to play out the first leg of their Europa League semi final tie.

Mikel Arteta's side are enduring a tough domestic season. A drab 1-1 draw with Fulham and a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Everton in their last two Premier League games leave them tenth. They could drop into the bottom half after 33 matchdays should Aston Villa win their game in hand.

However, things are different in Europe, especially on the road. The Gunners are undefeated in their last ten away matches in the Europa League, spanning back to last season. This term, Arteta's men have drawn one and won five on their travels - most notably their brilliant 4-0 trouncing of Slavia Prague last time out.

Unai Emery's Villarreal are enjoying a decent season in La Liga, although inconsistency has hindered them. El Submarino Amarillo find themselves seventh in the table, just one point off the Europa League qualification spots. Three wins and three defeats in their last six shows their unpredictability, but Emery will be as keen as anyone to knock his old club out of the tournament.

Where to watch Villarreal vs Arsenal

When is it? Thursday 26 April

What time is kick off? 20:00 (BST)

Where is it played? Estadio de la Ceramica

TV Channel? BT Sport 3 (UK), fuboTV (US)

Referee? Artur Dias

Who's on VAR duty? Joao Pinheiro

Arsenal team news

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will once again miss out | Julian Finney/Getty Images

The bad news continues for Arsenal fans, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will once again be absent as he recovers from malaria. David Luiz and Kieran Tierney are also still on the sidelines with injuries.

Alexandre Lacazette is a major doubt for Thursday's clash after he was forced off the field with injury against Fulham. He missed the defeat against Everton last time out. However, Martin Odegaard made his return in the second half of that match and could be ready for a start this time round.

Villarreal team news

There are no fresh concerns for Emery ahead of this Europa League semi final showdown. Two losses in their last two could see the ex-Arsenal coach rotate, however, and fellow former Gunner Francis Coquelin could start ahead of Etienne Capoue in midfield.

Francis Coquelin could start against his old side | Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Villarreal vs Arsenal predicted lineups

Villarreal: Asenjo; Gaspar, Albiol, Torres, Moreno; Chukwueze, Coquelin, Parejo, Trigueros; Alcacer, Moreno.

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Xhaka; Partey, Ceballos; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Nketiah.

Villarreal recent form

Villarreal 1-2 Barcelona (25/4) - La Liga

Alaves 2-1 Villarreal (21/4) - La Liga

Levante 1-5 Villarreal (18/4) - La Liga

Villarreal 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb (15/4) - Europa League

Villarreal 1-2 Osasuna (11/4) - La Liga

Arsenal recent form

Arsenal 0-1 Everton (23/4) - Premier League

Arsenal 1-1 Fulham (18/4) - Premier League

Slavia Prague 0-4 Arsenal (15/4) - Europa League

Sheffield Utd 0-3 Arsenal (11/4) - Premier League

Arsenal 1-1 Slavia Prague (8/4) - Europa League

Villarreal vs Arsenal prediction

With two consecutive defeats and no clean sheets in five behind Villarreal, you could argue that Arsenal come into this one as slight favourites, especially considering their away form in recent times - unbeaten in seven across all competitions, winning four of those.

However, without the likes of Lacazette and Aubameyang, finding a clinical edge to take advantage of a leaky defence will be the key. But while Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard feature, Arteta will expect his side to come away with an away goal.

Villarreal are not without their own threats, either. Striker Gerard Moreno has 25 goal contributions in La Liga this campaign - only bettered by Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema - and boasts six strikes and three assists in nine Europa League appearances this term. The likes of Dani Parejo and Samuel Chukwueze have been constant sparks throughout the campaign, capable of turning a game on its head.

In what promises to be a very tight game, it may end up tastily poised for the second leg.

Prediction: Villarreal 1-1 Arsenal