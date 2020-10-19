Vivianne Miedema Reveals What Attracted Her to Arsenal in the First Place

Vivianne Miedema has revealed that it was Arsenal's style of play that originally attracted her to the club in 2017.

The Dutch forward swapped Bayern Munich for north London a little over three years ago, and has already broken the WSL's all-time scoring record after netting her 52nd goal in just her 50th league appearance for Arsenal in October.

Miedema is the WSL's all-time top scorer | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Miedema had won back to back Bundesliga titles during her three-year stay in Germany, but revealed she favoured Arsenal's technical style over Bayern's more long ball focused football.

"In Bayern especially, the way we played, I was a counterattacking No.9,” Miedema told Goal. “A lot of long balls got punted forward and they were like, 'Viv, go and run with it'. It's not really my style of play.

“In the beginning, I really struggled to realise that that team needed something else from me. In the last two seasons, I fully accepted it and I did it the way they wanted to do it.

“But then, after three years, I realised I had to move on for myself, to enjoy football and to be happy. Arsenal has been the right choice. The way we play, it's fitting in with the way I want to play. [Montemurro’s style] just gives us freedom.

“Not just me, I think a lot of players. We've got a lot of intelligent, technical players that need to have that bit of freedom and need to be able to do what they think at that moment is best. It just makes me enjoy the game and it makes me able to have a lot of touches and to do what I want to do.”

Miedema helped Arsenal to their first WSL title in seven years during her second season with the club, hitting a league record 22 goals in 20 appearances and scooping the PFA Player of the Year award.

She has continued her fine form this season, with 10 goals in just six WSL appearances, and admitted that lockdown had given her time to reflect on her career achievements for the first time, having become known for her modesty and downplaying of her terrific form.

Miedema is known for her modesty, despite her great success | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

“I think it's the first time ever in lockdown that you actually had time to [reflect]. I was reflecting on what we all achieved with the Netherlands, with Arsenal, individually, over the last couple years. Sometimes, me, and a lot of other players, should be a bit more appreciative of what we've achieved and we should be proud of it.

“I'm always that type of person and player that doesn't like to be standing in the spotlight, that doesn't like to be the centre of attention. But sometimes I do think I should just tell myself that I am doing good and I just need to keep going.