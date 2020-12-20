West Brom vs Arsenal preview: How to watch on tv, live stream, kick off time & team news

West Bromwich Albion welcome Arsenal to the Hawthorns on Saturday evening as Sam Allardyce, who is yet to win since taking over as manager of the Baggies, looks to pick up three points.

His task of avoiding relegation looks a very tough one as West Brom sit 19th and five points from safety - oh and they also currently have the worst defensive record in the league.

Big Sam's team have struggled | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta's side have picked up form towards the end of 2020, having won their last two, as the Spaniard's recent faith in youth has paid off.

Those six points have seen Arsenal move up the table into 13th, and another win could take them back into the top half.

Where to watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 2 January

What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (GMT)

Where Is it Played? The Hawthorns

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (UK)

Referee? Martin Atkinson

Team news

Allardyce is without defender Kyle Bartley who is still out with a calf injury. This game also comes too soon for defender Conor Townsend, who isn't due back until mid January. Kieran Gibbs is a doubt with a knock, as well as Hal Robson-Kanu who remains on the sidelines with a wrist problem.

Jake Livermore will serve the third of his three match ban after he was shown a red card for a nasty tackle on Jack Grealish.

The VAR recommends Martin Atkinson has another look at that tackle by Jake Livermore on Jack Grealish...and he's decided it should be a red card.



Livermore is off!



Live: https://t.co/Gvkq5fqRBq#bbcfootball #WBAAVL pic.twitter.com/LLnetPB57q — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 20, 2020

Arsenal have problems of their own, with centre-back Gabriel having tested positive for Coronavirus this week. He is required to isolate, ruling him out of this one. Arteta is hoping that David Luiz and Willian have both recovered from illness in time to play a part here.

Thomas Partey remains in the physio's room, while Bukayo Saka should be fine after Arteta revealed his substitution after a knock against Brighton in midweek was only precautionary.

Predicted lineups

West Brom: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, O'Shea, Peltier; Sawyers; Pereira, Phillips, Gallagher, Diangana, Robinson.

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Mari, Tierney; Elneny, Xhaka; Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli; Aubameyang.

Recent form

West Brom were on the wrong end of a thrashing in midweek, as Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds hit them for five in a display to forget. Allardyce has managed just one goal and a single point from nine available to him so far, although that point did come at Anfield.

Having conceded nine goals in his three games in charge, we are yet to see the water tight defences that usually accompany a Sam Allardyce side.

Arsenal fans go into this one feeling unusually confident, given their form the rest of the season, having won two on the bounce. A 3-1 win over London rivals Chelsea was as unexpected as it was welcomed by the red side of the capital.

Saw him off his line !?? pic.twitter.com/wxxyNkSfe9 — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) December 26, 2020

Having opted for the talented Emile Smith Rowe, Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in those two wins, Arteta's faith in youth has been rewarded.

West Brom

West Brom 0-5 Leeds (29/12)

Liverpool 1-1 West Brom (27/12)

West Brom 0-3 Aston Villa (20/12)

Manchester City 1-1 West Brom (15/12)

Newcastle 2-1 West Brom (12/12)



Arsenal

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal (29/12)

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea (26/12)

Arsenal 1-4 Manchester City (22/12)

Everton 2-1 Arsenal (19/12)

Arsenal 1-1 Southampton (16/12)



Prediction

If Leeds and Aston Villa's recent successes in breaching the Baggies back line are anything to go by then Arsenal should manage a goal or two.

Aubameyang could do with a goal himself | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Arsenal did however, toil against Brighton in midweek before Alexandre Lacazette's late winner, meaning they could do with Aubameyang finding his shooting boots.

Prediction: West Brom 0-2 Arsenal