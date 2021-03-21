West Ham 3-3 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gunners produce remarkable fightback

West Ham and Arsenal played out an entertaining and bonkers 3-3 draw in east London as the Gunners fought back from three goals down to rescue a point.

The Hammers took the lead in style on 16 minutes when Michail Antonio's cutback fell to Jesse Lingard on the edge of the box, and the England international rifled an unstoppable strike into Bernd Leno's top corner.

Jesse Lingard ????? playing against Arsenal!



He fires West Ham in front with a peach of a half volley before teeing up Jarrod Bowen for a second moments later! ?



? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #WHUARS here: https://t.co/s6hcwc5HV2

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/lUxJWFQwxx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 21, 2021

A minute later, it was 2-0. Antonio was fouled on the edge of the box and while Arsenal's players were remonstrating and re-organising, Lingard quickly popped the ball into Jarrod Bowen's path and he tucked it into the near post.

Antonio then headed the ball onto Tomas Soucek's toe to add a third for West Ham, only for Alexandre Lacazette to reduce the deficit just before half-time, his shot also taking a huge deflection off the Czech midfielder.

The second half was played at an equally hectic tempo and Arsenal brought themselves within one goal of West Ham when Craig Dawson turned Calum Chambers' cross into his own net. Antonio then hit the post from close range with the studs of his boot and the Hammers were left to sweat out the final 15 minutes.

The hosts couldn't hold on, however, and Lacazette drew Arsenal level with a powerful header to set up a grandstand final eight minutes. Both sides had chances to win the game but neither could find the killer blow, meaning the two teams had to settle for a point.

Let's check out the player ratings from an incredible afternoon of football.

WEST HAM UNITED RATINGS

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

No stopping that one | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Lukasz Fabianski (GK) - 6/10 - Could do little to stop the Soucek own goal, given the manner of the deflection. Narrowed the angle to force Lacazette into a rushed finish, which Diop dealt with once it had passed the Pole. No chance for the third.



Vladimír Coufal (RB) - 7/10 - Whipped in the brilliant cross which led to the third goal, curling it perfectly onto the head of Antonio. Solid against the threat of Aubameyang.



Craig Dawson (CB) - 6/10 - Allowed Lacazette to turn for the Gunners' first-half strike, although probably had his angles covered were it not for the deflection. Stuck out a leg and prayed for the second own goal of the game, but didn't get lucky.



Issa Diop (CB) - 6/10 - Unbelievable clearance off the line! Great recovery and outstretched a long limb to hook the ball away from danger. Lost Lacazette for the third goal.



Aaron Cresswell (LB) - 6/10 - Whipped in some nice set-pieces which caused havoc in the Arsenal box and always looked to bomb forward and make the most of his great delivery. Let too many crosses fly in from his wing, which cost the Hammers in the end.

2. Midfielders

J-Lingz | Pool/Getty Images

Declan Rice (CM) - 8/10 - A boss in the midfield, winning the ball back with an excellent reading of the game, and then driving forward with possession. Couldn't keep hold of the match as Arsenal grew in stature.



Tomas Soucek (CM) - 7/10 - Caused a couple of early scares with two towering headers, but couldn't direct either effort on target. Got lucky, and then severely unlucky, first toeing Antonio's header into the corner of the net and then deflecting Lacazette's strike beyond Fabianski. Win some, lose some.



Jesse Lingard (AM) - 9/10 - BAM! What a superb strike for the opener, hammering into the top corner on the half-volley. Showed great presence of mind to take a quick free-kick to release Bowen for the second, too. What a resurgence.

3. Forwards

2-0 in a flash | Pool/Getty Images

Jarrod Bowen (RW) - 8/10 - Read Lingard's mind and raced onto his quick free-kick, sneakily beating Leno at his front post. Super stuff. Ran his full-back ragged, and dipped into his infinite bag of energy all game.



Michail Antonio (ST) - 8/10 - Showed lovely intelligence in drifting into that left channel and then picking out Lingard for the opener. Cushioned his header towards the far bottom corner for the third, but it needed Soucek's touch to steer the ball home. Should have killed the game, but hit the post from a yard out.



Said Benrahma (LW) - 7/10 - Would have been licking his lips at the prospect of taking on Luiz and Chambers. Worked space for a couple of early, dangerous crosses. Should have got an assist from his drilled cross for Antonio in the second half.

4. Substitutes

Our first change of the afternoon...



Well played, Jarrod! ⚡️#WHUARS 3-2 (74) pic.twitter.com/RQo7Pewrlr — West Ham United (@WestHam) March 21, 2021

Mark Noble (CM) - 6/10



Ryan Fredericks (RW) - 6/10

ARSENAL RATINGS

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Head in hands | Pool/Getty Images

Bernd Leno (GK) - 5/10 - Goodness me, he'll be disappointed to have been beaten so easily at his near post for that second goal. Squeezed through his body.



Calum Chambers (RB) - 7/10 - Pulled all over the shop by Benrahma and Antonio, allowing crosses galore to fly in from that flank. Outwitted by Antonio in the buildup to the first goal. Did whip in a great cross to force the Dawson own goal and caused problems with a few more deliveries.



David Luiz (CB) - 6/10 - Couldn't live with the physical presence of Antonio and lost some crucial headers against the West Ham striker, including the tussle for the third goal. Grew into the second half well.



Pablo Mari (CB) - 5/10 - An extremely limited defender. Those limitations came to the fore against a robust and technical West Ham attack. Not up to the task at all.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - 6/10 - It was his misplaced pass which led to the third as Arsenal failed to play out from the back yet again. An awful mistake. Stuck out a leg to make a great block to deny Antonio in the second half.

6. Midfielders

Playing catch up | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Thomas Partey (CM) - 7/10 - Completely overrun in the first half, unable to get a foothold against West Ham's bruising and canny midfield. Improved in the second period as Arsenal fought back.



Granit Xhaka (CM) - 6/10 - A passenger throughout large periods of the game and gave the ball away under pressure all too often.



Martin Odegaard (AM) - 8/10 - Cut West Ham apart with his intelligent passes, especially his reverse ball to supply Chambers for the second, which was absolutely glorious. A threat throughout.

7. Forwards

Denied a great goal by Soucek's leg | Pool/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka (RW) - 6/10 - Blitzed through on goal with great speed, but couldn't beat Fabianski with his low strike. Did his defensive duties much better than his fellow winger.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) - 8/10 - Brought Arsenal back into the game with a brilliant effort from inside the box, although it did take a nick off Soucek. Superb, powerful header to pull the Gunners level.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (LW) - 6/10 - Kept extremely quiet throughout the match, and even when Arsenal improved, he was not at the same level as his teammates.

8. Substitutes

Time for a substitution - and here comes Emile...



? Smith Rowe

↩️ Xhaka



⚒ 3-2 ? (74)#WHUARS pic.twitter.com/WCwenAn2iq — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 21, 2021

Emile Smith-Rowe (AM) - 7/10



Nicolas Pepe (RW) - 8/10



Gabriel Martinelli (LW) - 6/10