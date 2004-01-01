West Ham vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

West Ham and Arsenal meet on Sunday afternoon, in what should prove to be an entertaining London derby.

David Moyes' men come into the game having suffered a disappointing low during the week, following up a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Chelsea, having lost 2-1 in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Looking to avoid falling out of European contention via the league route, the Hammers now face an Arsenal side that seems to have recaptured their groove and remains in pole position for the race to fourth spot. After three successive defeats, Mikel Arteta's men have since secured 4-2 and 3-1 victories over Chelsea and Manchester United respectively in their previous two.

How to watch West Ham vs Arsenal on TV/ live stream

When is kick off? Sunday 1 May, 16:30 (BST)

Where is it being played? London Stadium, London

What TV channel is it on? Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League (UK), USA Network (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube, BBC Match of the Day (UK)

Who's the referee? Mike Dean

Who's the VAR? Darren England

West Ham team news

The suspended Craig Dawson joins fellow central defenders Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop on the sidelines, although Kurt Zouma's unexpected return on Thursday night does provide Moyes with at least one centre-back option on Sunday.

Elsewhere, the Hammers are in good shape although we could see some rotation in the likely event that the boss prioritises his side's trip to Frankfurt next week.

Arsenal team news

Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney represent Arteta's only guaranteed absentees, with Bukayo Saka seemingly fit after returning to training - despite being forced off against Manchester United.

Takehiro Tomiyasu might be in contention for a recall to the starting XI after enjoying a cameo last time out, although his return to injury is likely to be managed carefully.

West Ham vs Arsenal score prediction

There's no doubt that West Ham can feel proud about how they've performed throughout the campaign and what they can still achieve. But, heading into the most pivotal part of the season, their form and chances of securing what they deserve are ever so slightly fading away.

A first leg defeat in their Europa League semi-final gives them a lot to do in the reverse fixture and three Premier League games without victory have seen them falter in the race for Europa League qualification via a top-six domestic finish.

Arsenal, by contrast, have suddenly hit form by beating two fellow giants of the game in succession, and now once again look good to secure long-awaited Champions League football.

This should be a well-fought affair considering the sheer quality that both sides boast but, given current form, the bragging rights could head to the north of the capital.

Prediction: West Ham 1-2 Arsenal