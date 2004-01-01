When Arsenal can expect Gabriel Martinelli to return from latest injury

Arsenal have received a timely boost after hearing that Gabriel Martinelli's injury is 'not serious' as first feared, and he could even be back in time to face Newcastle on Monday night.

The Brazilian has emerged as one of the Gunners' brightest young prospects in recent years, though a serious knee injury picked up following the league's resumption in June last year saw his 2019/20 season curtailed.

Gabriel Martinelli has had bad luck with injuries of late | Julian Finney/Getty Images

The 19-year-old remained sidelined for the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign, and he's suffered numerous injury scares since his return, including a knock picked up against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final in December which saw him hobble off in the second half.

Martinelli was named in Mikel Arteta's starting XI for his side's FA Cup third round clash with Newcastle last weekend, but the Brazilian was yet again forced to withdraw after appearing to turn his ankle during the warm-up.

Arteta said he found Martinelli in tears after suffering the injury, and the Gunners boss seemed to expect the worst having told reporters he believed they were 'not going to have good news'.

However, The Guardian now say that the prognosis on Martinelli's injury is good, so much so that the Brazilian could be fit to face Newcastle, this time in Premier League action, at the Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel Martinelli could be fit to face Newcastle | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

News of his potential availability is a huge stroke of luck for Arteta as he looks for solutions to his side's problems in front of goal.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has struggled to recapture his prolific form of the last few season's of late - he's notched just three goals in 15 Premier League outings during 2020/21- and prior to the 4-0 win over West Brom earlier this month, the Gunners had scored just 15 goals in 16 league outings.

Alexandre Lacazette leads the way in terms of league goals for Arsenal this season with seven, yet incredibly Aubameyang finds himself joint-second in the charts alongside Bukayo Saka, who also has three Premier League strikes.