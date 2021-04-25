When Arsenal's Invincibles won the Premier League at Tottenham in 2004

The date April 25 is one that Arsenal supporters will forever hold close to their hearts.

For similar reasons, Tottenham Hotspur fans have regularly tried to banish that occasion, 17 years ago, from their own minds.

25 April 2021 presents the Spurs faithful with an opportunity to create some fresh and happier memories. Ryan Mason's men take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, in an attempt to forget one of the most gut-wrenching and humiliating experiences a football supporter can endure.

It was the day that Arsenal came to White Hart Lane and won the Premier League trophy on enemy territory.

The year was 2004, and the Gunners were on the brink of an historic and unprecedented feat. Arsene Wenger's side were making the short trip across north London to take on struggling rivals Spurs on match day 34, faced with the tantalising prospect of winning the English top flight in their neighbours' backyard.

They had also won 24 of their 33 matches prior to the derby, drawing the other nine, meaning they were yet to be beaten and on the edge of a never-seen before invincible season. For Spurs, the task was clear: beat Arsenal, don't let them win the league at White Hart Lane, and end their invincible run.

Of course, that was always easier said than done when facing one of the greatest Premier League sides in the competition's history.

One of the greatest | ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

The afternoon started terribly for the hosts, as Thierry Henry decided that he fancied winning the league in the next 90 minutes. The Frenchman picked up the ball in midfield, ghosted beyond a challenge and threaded an inch-perfect pass to Dennis Bergkamp.

The Dutchman looked up, saw captain Patrick Vieira racing into the middle of the box and delivered accordingly. Vieira stretched out a long leg and did the rest. Soon after, it was 2-0. Robert Pires began dictating the game in the centre of the pitch, playing one-twos and leaving Spurs chasing shadows.

Suddenly, he moved through the gears and fed Bergkamp, who in turn split the defence to find Vieira in the box. He cut the ball back for the onrushing Pires, and the winger stroked home to round off a stunning move, and a goal worthy of winning a Premier League trophy.

?⬜️ On this weekend in 2004, The Invincibles clinched @Arsenal's 13th league title with a 2-2 draw against @SpursOfficial at White Hart Lane.



The greatest Premier League side of all time? ? pic.twitter.com/mCbU0FNzId — FOOTY.COM (@footydotcom_) April 24, 2021

It wasn't over yet, however. Jamie Redknapp fizzed a long-range strike into the bottom corner, and the hosts were sent into ecstasy when they were awarded an injury-time penalty to draw level. Robbie Keane stepped up and fired into the top corner.

It's got to go down as one of the best days of my career - it was just fantastic. Patrick Vieira

Spurs supporters and players celebrated that last-minute goal with great gusto, but in the end, it was for nothing. With that solitary point, Arsenal clinched the Premier League title and remained unbeaten in their quest to become invincible.

For Spurs, it was very much a case of polishing the brass on the Titanic - an exercise in futility. Instead, they were forced to watch Arsenal players dance and frolic about on their pitch, lapping up the applause of their thousands of travelling supporters.

One man who particularly enjoyed the festivities was Henry. The talismanic forward had been warned to tone down any celebrations at the final whistle and agreed, but once he'd received a bit of goading from Spurs players as the equaliser went in, he decided not to hold back.

"It was kind of weird because I remember we had orders from the police not to over-celebrate if we won the title there," Henry told Sky Sports.

"In all fairness we all said we understood because it might go too far. We went 2-0 up then they came back. Jens Lehmann did what Jens Lehmann did sometimes. They came back into the game and drew 2-2.

"They started to celebrate like they won the league so I thought, 'wait, do they actually realise we just need a point to be champions?'

Another special moment I can say that was when we won the league at White Hart Lane, it was something very special. Gilberto Silva

"I said to Ashley Cole at the final whistle, 'now we are going to celebrate'.

"We wanted to be humble at the beginning of the game but you want to celebrate a draw? Really? We just needed a point!

"We celebrated and the pictures are there to prove it now. It was always important to have the last laugh and the story will tell you we won the league at the Lane, and it wasn't the first time by the way."