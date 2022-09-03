When do Arsenal play Tottenham, Chelsea, Man Utd, Liverpool and other rivals?

The Premier League fixtures for 2022/23 have been announced and Arsenal can start planning to build upon a much-improved campaign last time out.

Although they fell short of a Champions League place at the death, the Gunners have returned to European football and will harbour ambitions of achieving a top-four place this time around.

While the fixture schedule has been fairly kind at the start of the season, Mikel Arteta's side face a very challenging October, January and April, with some massive games coming in clusters during those months.

Here are all the fixture dates for what will be the biggest Premier League games of Arsenal's season...

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change.

*All kick off times listed are 3pm BST/GMT, unless stated otherwise.

When do Arsenal play their biggest rivals?

Chelsea

05/11/2022 - Chelsea v Arsenal

29/04/2023 - Arsenal v Chelsea

Liverpool

08/10/2022 - Arsenal v Liverpool

v Liverpool 08/04/2023 - Liverpool v Arsenal

Manchester City

18/10/2022 - Arsenal v Manchester City (19:45)

v Manchester City (19:45) 26/04/2023 - Manchester City v Arsenal (20:00)

Manchester United

03/09/2022 - Manchester United v Arsenal

v Arsenal 21/01/2023 - Arsenal v Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur

01/10/2022 - Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

v Tottenham Hotspur 14/01/2023 - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

West Ham United