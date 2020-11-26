Where Each Premier League Club Falls in Government's New Tier System

The fans are soon returning, folks.
No, we're not talking about mid-summer when temperatures start to reach that 30-degree mark and sleeping gets that little bit tricker, this is in reference to the long-awaited return of Premier League supporters.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced earlier this week that up to 4,000 fans and spectators will be allowed to return to outdoor sporting events in England’s lowest risk areas once the current coronavirus lockdown ends on 2 December.
England will replace its nationwide lockdown with a second, stricter edition of the tier system, with clubs located in Tier 1 able to welcome 4,000 fans into stadia. In Tier 2, there can be a maximum crowd of 50% capacity or 2,000 - whichever is smaller.
The worst affected areas placed into Tier 3 will not see fans return.
The government announced on Thursday which tiers different areas of the country will be in post 2 December, thus revealing what clubs will be allowed to welcome back supporters next month.
With Greater Manchester being placed in Tier 3, Manchester United and Manchester City supporters will be unable to return to Old Trafford and the Etihad respectively. Leicester has also been placed in tier three, meaning the King Power will remain crowdless.
Merseyside has dropped down to Tier 2, however, meaning 2,000 fans will likely be present for Liverpool's clash with Wolves on 5 December. The Reds also take on Tottenham in a potential top-of-the-table duel before Christmas at Anfield. Everton play host to Chelsea in their opening home game post-lockdown on 12 December.
London has also been placed in Tier 2 with fans set to return Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham home matches next month.
Thus, 2,000 spectators will be allowed into the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the north London derby at the start of December, with Arsenal's Boxing Day bout with Chelsea also set to have fans providing the capital isn't thrust into Tier 3 after the tier ratings are reviewed on 16 December.
Here's the breakdown of where each Premier League club falls in the new tier system
1. Tier 1 - 4,000 Fans
No Premier League club resides in any of the Tier 1 areas: Isle of Wight, Cornwall & Isles of Scilly.
2. Tier 2 - 2,000 Fans
Arsenal
Brighton
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Liverpool
Southampton
Tottenham
West Ham
3. Tier 3 - No Fans
Aston Villa
Burnley
Leeds
Leicester
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle
Sheffield United
West Brom
Wolves
