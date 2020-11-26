Where Each Premier League Club Falls in Government's New Tier System

The fans are soon returning, folks.

No, we're not talking about mid-summer when temperatures start to reach that 30-degree mark and sleeping gets that little bit tricker, this is in reference to the long-awaited return of Premier League supporters.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced earlier this week that up to 4,000 fans and spectators will be allowed to return to outdoor sporting events in England’s lowest risk areas once the current coronavirus lockdown ends on 2 December.

Boris Johnson was keen for fans to return to stadia across the country | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

England will replace its nationwide lockdown with a second, stricter edition of the tier system, with clubs located in Tier 1 able to welcome 4,000 fans into stadia. In Tier 2, there can be a maximum crowd of 50% capacity or 2,000 - whichever is smaller.

The worst affected areas placed into Tier 3 will not see fans return.

The government announced on Thursday which tiers different areas of the country will be in post 2 December, thus revealing what clubs will be allowed to welcome back supporters next month.

With Greater Manchester being placed in Tier 3, Manchester United and Manchester City supporters will be unable to return to Old Trafford and the Etihad respectively. Leicester has also been placed in tier three, meaning the King Power will remain crowdless.

The government has revealed the new Tier system - with those in Tier 1 and 2 allowed a restricted number of fans to return to stadiums ?️ — Sky Sports (@SkySports) November 26, 2020

Merseyside has dropped down to Tier 2, however, meaning 2,000 fans will likely be present for Liverpool's clash with Wolves on 5 December. The Reds also take on Tottenham in a potential top-of-the-table duel before Christmas at Anfield. Everton play host to Chelsea in their opening home game post-lockdown on 12 December.

London has also been placed in Tier 2 with fans set to return Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham home matches next month.

Thus, 2,000 spectators will be allowed into the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the north London derby at the start of December, with Arsenal's Boxing Day bout with Chelsea also set to have fans providing the capital isn't thrust into Tier 3 after the tier ratings are reviewed on 16 December.

Here's the breakdown of where each Premier League club falls in the new tier system

1. Tier 1 - 4,000 Fans

A sight we can soon expect to see in the Premier League | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

No Premier League club resides in any of the Tier 1 areas: Isle of Wight, Cornwall & Isles of Scilly.

2. Tier 2 - 2,000 Fans

2,000 fans will be present for December's north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal

Brighton

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Liverpool

Southampton

Tottenham

West Ham

3. Tier 3 - No Fans

Old Trafford will remain crowdless | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Aston Villa

Burnley

Leeds

Leicester

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle

Sheffield United

West Brom

Wolves