Where to Watch Every Premier League Fixture in January

The Premier League have announced that every game in January will continue to be broadcasted live on television.

Some of the standout fixtures include Manchester City's trip to Chelsea at the beginning of the month, Liverpool hosting Manchester United, as well as the Reds' potentially title-defining meeting with Tottenham.

Back in October, the Premier League introduced a £14.95 pay-per-view charge for certain games. However, after significant resistance from supporters, they U-turned and the existing broadcast model was put back in place.

Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho reacquaint themselves in January | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

With fans still barred from entering a significant number of stadiums, this arrangement will continue next month with coverage split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

Here is where you can watch every Premier League game in January.

Friday, 1 January

Everton vs West Ham United (17:30 GMT - BT Sport)

Manchester United vs Aston Villa (20:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Saturday, 2 January

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United (12:30 GMT - BT Sport)

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United (15:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (17:30 GMT - Sky Sports)

West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal (20:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Sunday, 3 January

Burnley vs Fulham (12:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Newcastle United vs Leicester City (14:15 GMT - Sky Sports)

Chelsea vs Manchester City (16:30 GMT - Sky Sports)

Monday, 4 January

Southampton vs Liverpool (20:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Tuesday, 12 January

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United (18:00 - Sky Sports)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton (20:15 - Sky Sports)

Wednesday, 13 January

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion (18:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur (20:15 GMT - Sky Sports)

Thursday, 14 January

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace (20:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Friday, 15 January

Fulham vs Chelsea (20:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Saturday, 16 January

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion (12:30 GMT - BT Sport)

Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

West Ham United vs Burnley (15:00 GMT - Amazon)

Aston Villa vs Everton (17:30 GMT - Sky Sports)

Leicester City vs Southampton (20:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Sunday, 17 January

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur (14:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Liverpool vs Manchester United (16:30 GMT - Sky Sports)

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace (19:15 GMT - Sky Sports)

Monday, 18 January

Arsenal vs Newcastle United (20:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Tuesday, 19 January

West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion (18:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Leicester City vs Chelsea (20:15 GMT - Sky Sports)

Wednesday, 20 January

Leeds United vs Southampton (18:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Fulham vs Manchester United (20:15 GMT - BT Sport)

Thursday, 21 January

Liverpool vs Burnley (20:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Tuesday, 26 January

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham (18:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Newcastle United vs Leeds United (18:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Southampton vs Arsenal (20:15 GMT - BT Sport)

West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester City (20:15 GMT - BT Sport)

Wednesday, 27 January

Burnley vs Aston Villa (18:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (18:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United (19:30 GMT - BT Sport)

Everton vs Leicester City (20:15 GMT - BT Sport)

Manchester United vs Sheffield United (20:15 GMT - BT Sport)

Thursday, 28 January

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (20:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Saturday, 30 January

Everton vs Newcastle United (12:30 GMT - BT Sport)

Arsenal vs Manchester United (17:30 GMT - Sky Sports)

Southampton vs Aston Villa (20:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

To be confirmed:

Chelsea vs Burnley (15:00 GMT)

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (15:00 GMT)

Manchester City vs Sheffield United (15:00 GMT)

West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham (15:00 GMT)

Sunday, 31 January

Leicester City vs Leeds United (14:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

West Ham United vs Liverpool (16:30 GMT - Sky Sports)