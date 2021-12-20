Arsenal are through to the quarter-finals of the 2021/22 Women’s Champions League, with fans now eagerly awaiting who the club's next opponent will be.

UEFA will also make the semi-final draw at the same time, mapping out a route all the way to the 2022 final, which will be played at Juventus Stadium in Turin.

This is everything you need to know about the last eight draw and which clubs are available for the Gunners to face...

How Arsenal qualified for the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals

Arsenal qualified for the knockout stages as runners-up in Group C behind current holders and competitions favourites Barcelona.

Jonas Eidevall stated his ambition to win the Champions League at the start of the season but his team were given a rude awakening when they were hammered 4-1 by Barcelona on matchday one. They quickly got back on track with a victory over Hoffenheim and back-to-back wins over Koge to accumulate nine points, which ultimately proved to be just enough.

A 4-0 defeat to Barcelona at the Emirates Stadium on matchday five left Arsenal simply needing to avoid a five-goal defeat by Hoffenheim on matchday six to progress. Despite a scare, they managed it, although Hoffenheim did win 4-1 and it was only head to head goal difference that split them.

Who Arsenal can draw in the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals

The draw splits group winners and runners-up into seeds and non-seeds, with every group winner drawn against a runner-up – but no club be drawn with another from the same group. There is no country protection, although that doesn’t matter for Arsenal as the only English club left.

Barcelona are therefore off the table for the Gunners, but they will be facing one of Lyon – seven-time former winners, Wolfsburg – two-time former winners and two-time finalists, or Paris Saint-Germain – two-time finalists and reigning French champions.

The semi-final draw that immediately follows will be completely free with no caveats.

When are the Women's Champions League quarter-final & semi-final draws?

UEFA will make the draw for the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals on Monday 20 December 2021. It will start from 12pm in the UK (1pm CET) and will be live streamed on UEFA’s website and YouTube channel. The semi-final draw follows after.

When will the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals & semi-finals be played?

Heading into 2022, quarter-final first leg ties will be played on 22/23 March, with return legs to follow on 30/31 March. As group runners-up, Arsenal will play the first leg at home.

Semi-final first legs will be on 23/24 April, with seconds legs on 30 April/1 May.

This is the first season in which UEFA have scrapped the away goals rule for all European competitions, so extra-time is guaranteed if the aggregate score is level at the end of the second leg.

The date of the final in Turin is yet to be confirmed but it likely to be some time in May 2022.

