Who's on the Plane? England Euros squad power rankings - March 2021

Each and every month at 90min, we chew over the 23 players best placed to claim a spot in England's squad for the delayed European Championship.

Some players are guaranteed dead-certs, some players are coming into form just at the right time and some players, well, are about to go through a period known as 'squeaky bum time'.

HOWEVER.

In an actually not-so-surprising curveball, UEFA are considering increasing the size of squads from 23 players to 25 - owing to the stresses and strains on players brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

That could enable Southgate and the powers that be to parachute two extra players into the final squad, making his job - and this exercise - all the more fun.

So why faff about any longer, let's get on that plane and see who's strapped in, shall we?!?!

25. Conor Coady (New Bonus Entry)

Coady captained England against San Marino | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Would Gareth Southgate be handing the captain's armband to Conor Coady unless he intended to take him to the Euros?



80% unlikely.

24. Jude Bellingham (New Bonus Entry)

Bellingham's absence from the Under-21 Euros could be significant | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Hey Jude, your country could really have done with you at Under-21 level this month, because they're seemingly bloody hopeless!



Let's hope your omission from that squad isn't in vein...

23. Jordan Pickford (-)

Pickford needs to get fit and fire | Pool/Getty Images

Not playing in England's March internationals was probably the best thing that could have happened to Jordan Pickford.



Get saving those balls in Everton's goal, pal.

22. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Down 4)

Trent was left out of England's latest squad | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

WHERE IS REECE JAMES?!



It's a very good question, particularly as the Chelsea man was called up to England's March squad and Trent Alexander-Arnold wasn't.



That said, Alexander-Arnold still has a couple of months to prove that he's just going through a form blip, rather than anything more sinister. James may feel hard done by, but it's a dog eat dog world when it comes to an England spot.



Over to you, boys.

21. Tyrone Mings (Down 1)

Mings might be fighting Coady for a spot | Pool/Getty Images

Conor Coady's captaincy gig may have Tyrone Mings fearing for his place on the plane.



But the Aston Villa star shouldn't worry just yet, he's still doing enough to warrant selection.

20. Kalvin Phillips (New Entry)

Phillips played all three of England's March qualifiers | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Three games in March, three starts, three decent shifts.



It's difficult to imagine Kalvin Phillips not being in the squad at this stage.

19. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (-)

Two goals against San Marino will make DCL feel good about England life | Visionhaus/Getty Images

England will have to streamline their centre-forward options this summer, given the abundance of talent at Southgate's disposal.



Ollie Watkins may say differently after scoring his first England goal, but DCL bagged a brace and remains the best understudy to Harry Kane.

18. Dean Henderson (New Entry)

Henderson has every chance of going if he stays in Man Utd's side | Pool/Getty Images

Karl Darlow losing his place in the Newcastle lineup has seen talk of a shock England call-up disappear into thin air.



His loss is Henderson's gain, particularly as he's now getting decent game time at Manchester United. Keep it going and you're on the plane, Deano.

17. James Maddison (Down 5)

Maddison needs to get back on the pitch, fast | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Injury ruled James Maddison out of contention for England's World Cup triple-header, but should he be overlooked because of that?



Nah, he's been great in the Premier League and his creativity is needed.

16. Bukayo Saka (Down 1)

Saka withdrew from England's squad through injury | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Carrying Arsenal through a period of tough results obviously took its toll on Bukayo Saka, as he had to withdraw from England's squad through injury.



Rest up, buddy, you're needed this summer.

15. Jadon Sancho (Down 1)

Sancho should still go | Pool/Getty Images

Sancho also missed out on whipping San Marino because of injury, but the good news is that he has woken from his pre-Christmas form slumber.



Come on Dortmund, get him firing some more.

14. Nick Pope (Up 3)

This was the hardest Pope had to work against San Marino | Pool/Getty Images

Nick Pope became the highest ranked goalkeeper in the squad last time we did this, and guess what? He's done it again!



Congratulations, you big Burnley brute.

13. Ben Chilwell (Up 4)

Chilwell impressed against Poland | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

England's left-hand side has been a concern for the best part of 20 years - firstly in the midfield/wing department, and more recently a little further back.



The good news is that those troubles are over, thanks to Ben Chilwell and one other man still to be revealed...

12. Jordan Henderson (Down 5)

Henderson should be worried about his fitness | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

England are doing their best to show they don't really need Jordan Henderson patrolling around in midfield.



Then again, Poland was the toughest test of the spring - which, unfortunately, doesn't reflect what this summer has in store.



Liverpool's captain has won the Champions League and Premier League in the last two years, a winning mentality that is invaluable.

11. Jack Grealish (Down 5)

Grealish, on his own, at Wembley | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Cor, another one injured!



Jack Grealish need not worry about his place, though, he's been one of the Premier League's best performers this season. No, really.

10. Marcus Rashford (Down 1)

Rashford was forced out of the March qualifiers | Pool/Getty Images

Yes, Marcus Rashford was also injured.



Yes, Marcus Rashford's place is also 100% secure.



Next.

9. Kyle Walker (Up 1)

England's first choice right-back? Seems like it | Robin Jones/Getty Images

England's 324 right backs probably need to be whittled down to three at most, but more likely two.



The best of the options available is Kyle Walker, who is not even first choice at Manchester City. Oh well, he's actually quite good!

8. Luke Shaw (Up 2)

Shaw's resurgence has continued | MB Media/Getty Images

That other left-back we were talking about earlier?



The resurgent Luke Shaw, whose continued good form for Manchester United means he's ahead, for now, of Chilwell in the England pecking order. Super assist for Harold of Kaneshire against Albania, wasn't it?

7. Phil Foden (Up 1)

Foden filled the right wing boots | MB Media/Getty Images

He may look about 13, but Phil Foden is one of the most talented England players of the 21st century.



That said, he really should have done better with an early header against Poland - still, can't be good at everything, right?

6. John Stones (Down 1)

Stones' error gifted Poland a goal | Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

The John Stones of old returned in the second half of England's World Cup qualifier with Poland.



Fortunately, the rejuvenated Manchester City star shrugged off the mistake that led to the visitors' goal, earning praise for his mentality from Gareth Southgate.



Nice one, Stonesiah.

5. Mason Mount (Up 8)

Mount's stock continues to rise | Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

Declan Rice reckons the versatile Mason Mount's best position is as a bustling box-to-box number eight.



He's probably right, but all we know is that Frank Lampard's favourite non-son is becoming more and more valuable to club and country.

4. Raheem Sterling (Down 2)

Captain Raheem! | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Harry Kane's watching brief against San Marino allowed Raheem Sterling to captain the Three Lions to a convincing 5-0 win.



Even better than that, Sterling scored the third goal as England completed the game with 85% possession. WHAT.

3. Harry Maguire (-)

Captain 'arry saved England's bacon against Poland | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Remember when Harry Maguire was down and out at Wembley, crestfallen after being sent off against Denmark?



Yeah, well remember it no more, because England's best defender netted the winner against Poland to earn a valuable three points.

2. Declan Rice (Up 2)

Two man of the match displays for Rice in March | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Declan Rice is not only the best holding midfielder in the country, he's probably one of the best in Europe, if not the world.



Too far? Might not be, actually.

1. Harry Kane (-)

Kane bagged two more international goals | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

A lovely little header against Albania and penalty against Poland have taken captain Kane to 34 international goals.



Be afraid Wayne Rooney, the most-wanted striker in English football is coming for ya.

For more from Toby Cudworth, follow him on Twitter!