Why Mesut Özil Was Omitted From Arsenal's Squad for FA Cup Quarter-Final Win

Mesut Özil was ruled out of Arsenal's FA Cup quarter-final victory with Sheffield United because of a minor back injury.





The German has yet to play for the Gunners since English football returned, having first been left out of manager Mikel Arteta's matchday squad against Manchester City. He was then an unused substitute against both Brighton and Southampton, with the Spaniard instead favouring the likes of Joe Willock in the starting lineup.





And he played no part in Yorkshire too, having missed training on Saturday because of a back problem.





Mesut missed training yesterday due to a slight back injury, so he is not in today's matchday squad.

Frenchman Matteo Guendouzi was also left out of Arsenal's squad for the game, amid rumours that he could be leaving the club in the summer.





In their place, youngster Willock and Granit Xhaka started against Sheffield United, before midfield substitute Dani Ceballos came on to score a late winner that secured Arsenal's passage through to the semi-finals - crucially avoiding the need for extra-time.





Both Özil and Guendouzi could be in contention to return against Norwich City in their Premier League clash on Wednesday, as Arteta looks to keep his team well-rested for the remaining league and cup games that await them.





Ceballos came off the bench to score Arsenal's winner

With Philippe Coutinho linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer, 31-year-old Ozil could be shown the exit door at the end of the season - despite the player himself being keen to stay for the last year of his current contract.





His extortionate wages are also likely to prove a stumbling block for Arsenal, as they're unlikely to find a party willing to take on such a player with huge financial baggage.





The Gunners, meanwhile, will now be looking to win the FA Cup for a 14th time, with their last triumph coming in 2017. They will find out who awaits them at Wembley late on Sunday evening, with Manchester United already in the hat after seeing off Norwich at Carrow Road.



