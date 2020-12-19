Why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Was Absent for Everton Clash

Arsenal have revealed the reason behind the notable omission of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the team to face Everton in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Arsenal captain scored his first top flight goal since 1 November during Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Southampton, but was absent from the squad named for the trip to Everton.

Arsenal confirmed on Twitter that Aubameyang was missing from the matchday squad due to a tight calf. The club did not confirm how long the forward would be absent for, with the Gunners facing a run of three games in seven days following Saturday's trip to Goodison.

Mikel Arteta's side face Manchester City in the quarter final of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, before welcoming London rivals Chelsea to the Emirates on boxing day. Arsenal conclude 2020 with a visit to Brighton on 29 December.

Having been Arsenal's top goalscorer during his first two seasons with the club, Aubameyang has found the net just three times in 13 Premier League outings this term.

The 31-year-old was replaced by Willian in the Gunners' starting XI for the clash with Everton in one of two enforced changes for Arteta's side.

David Luiz came in for the suspended Gabriel, who was sent off during the midweek draw with Southampton.

There was some positive news for Arsenal fans despite the absence of Aubameyang, with Gabriel Martinelli named in the first team squad for the first time this season.

The teenager had not featured for the Gunners first team since June after suffering a knee injury, but had been given a run out during the Under 21's Papa John's Trophy defeat to AFC Wimbledon on 8 December.

Arsenal went into Saturday's clash with Everton without a win in their last six Premier League outings - a run stretching back to 1 November.