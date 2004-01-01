Wilfried Zaha back on Arsenal radar & Crystal Palace's stance on potential sale

Exclusive – Arsenal have reignited interest in Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha and could make a move this summer - although the Gunners may have to sell players in order to raise necessary funds.

Zaha was on Arsenal’s radar in the summer of 2019 and the club were reported at the time to have offered £40m, which was considered derisory by Palace and rejected immediately. Despite the Gunners being a fan of Zaha, they eventually concluded a £72m deal for Nicolas Pepe instead.

Zaha is back among the goals after a disappointing 2019/20 | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

After 20 combined Premier League goals and assists in 2018/19 had brought him to Arsenal’s attention, Zaha had a disappointing 2019/20 campaign by his own standards but has returned to something like his best form this season and is once more on course to reach 10 league goals.

The 28-year-old’s chance to make the step up to a bigger club looks to have come back around and 90min understands that Arsenal are keen on signing him once more. Zaha will soon only have two years left on the long-term contract he signed in August 2018 and Palace would this time be prepared to cash in and let him go - as they prepare for their own summer revamp.

Interest in Zaha is generally limited. There is no indication that Chelsea or Tottenham will resurrect their prior interest, although there are clubs in France and Italy keeping an eye on him. It would also be the player’s preference to remain in London, which stands to make Arsenal an attractive option.

Clubs in Italy & France are keeping an eye on Zaha but he would prefer to stay in London | Pool/Getty Images

From a financial position, Arsenal would first have to offload players before pursuing Zaha. 90min has already revealed that the Gunners are ready to sell Alexandre Lacazette to raise money, with the Frenchman about to enter the final year of his contract and the club looking at a future without him.

Inter, Roma, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid are interested in Lacazette, who was formerly Arsenal’s club record signing for an initial £46m when he arrived at the Emirates Stadium from Lyon in 2017.

