William Saliba confirms he will return to Arsenal this summer

William Saliba has confirmed that he is looking forward to returning to Arsenal this summer after his loan with Marseille came to an end.

There was no option to buy in the centre-back's loan contract but Saliba has long flirted with the idea of staying in France, although Arsenal have always been adamant that he will be back at the Emirates next season.

Speaking to Telefoot, Saliba confirmed that he will leave Marseille and return to his parent club in time for the new campaign.

"I belong to Arsenal," he said. "I still have two years left on my contract. I will be back with Arsenal.

"I have played zero matches for them and I still want to show them who I really am and have the chance to play for these fans and this great club.

"But it doesn't just depend on me. In any case, leaving [without playing for Arsenal] would be a shame."

Saliba enjoyed a hugely impressive season in France, playing 52 times in all competitions as Marseille finished second in Ligue 1 and reached the semi-final of the Europa Conference League.

"Magical," Saliba said when asked to describe his year. "It was my first full season. I was keen to show who I really am. It's a very positive assessment and I'm very happy with my season.

"It's as if I'd been here for two or three years, it's really special. Even if I don't come back to Marseille, I'll never forget. Thanks to OM, I spent a great period of my career here and it was them who gave me a boost."