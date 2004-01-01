William Saliba reveals permanent Marseille move wouldn't be a 'bad idea'

William Saliba has revealed he would not be against making his loan move from Arsenal to Marseille permanent.

The defender has impressed in Ligue 1 this season, helping Marseille into second, 12 points behind current leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

His excellent form has been rewarded with a maiden international call-up for France this month. It's been quite the turnaround for Saliba, who is yet to make a first-team appearance for Arsenal. The Gunners have been stronger defensively this term, with the additions of Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White helping in particular, but it remains to be seen whether Saliba will be playing his football at the Emirates next season given his rocky start to life in north London.

He has now admitted he would be open to extending his stay in the south of France beyond this season, though added the decision would not be down to him.

He told RMC Sport: “I’ve never hidden the fact that I feel good here. I don’t know what my future holds, there’s still two months to go. The most important thing is to qualify for the Champions League and go as far as possible in the Conference League.

“I think discussions will take place afterwards, at the end of May to early June, between Arsenal and Marseille – we’ll decide at that point. But staying on here would definitely not be a bad idea, on the contrary, I know the city, my teammates, my manager. But it doesn’t depend on me.”

