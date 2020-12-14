William Saliba Says He Is Being 'Shelved' at Arsenal After Dig From Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal outcast William Saliba has written that he feels being 'shelved' by Mikel Arteta on social media, while showing support for loaned out teammate Matteo Guendouzi.

The Gunners have endured a disastrous start to the season and currently sit 15th in the Premier League table, just five points clear of the relegation places. The latest blow came in the form of 1-0 home defeat to Burnley, in which Granit Xhaka was sent off for grabbing Ashley Westwood by the throat and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored an own goal.

Xhaka saw red against the Clarets | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

After that result, reports of dressing room unrest were quick to surface. Arteta is said to have lost the support of senior players such as David Luiz, who is apparently no longer speaking to the Spaniard - something that Luiz was quick to deny.

After the Burnley game on Sunday, Saliba added to his manager's dismay by writing an ill-advised and quickly deleted comment on Instagram.

As translated by Get French Football News, The Frenchman commented fire emojis on a post by Gunners loanee Guendouzi, to which Nicolas Pepe responded, "This is your problem you comment on everything."

Saliba then replied: "LMAO I am sending strength to my brother who was being shelved with me."

Guendouzi then wrote back: "We are together brother."

Quite an astonishing exchange on Mattéo Guendouzi’s Instagram at the weekend:



Saliba: ?

Pépé: “This is your problem you comment on everything.”

Saliba: “LMAO I am sending strength to my brother who was being shelved with me.”

Guendouzi: “We are together brother.” pic.twitter.com/EISicPZTzs — Get French Football News (@GFFN) December 14, 2020

Despite arriving at the club with a lofty reputation, Saliba is yet to make his senior debut, with his solitary appearances coming for the Under 23s in the EFL Trophy and Premier League 2. Much like Guendouzi last season and Mesut Ozil this time around, he appears to have been frozen out by Arteta.

Arsenal will be hoping to turn things around over the festive period but face an uphill battle to do so. Their next three league games are against high flying Southampton, Everton and Chelsea. while they also have to face Manchester City in the EFL Cup on the 22 December.