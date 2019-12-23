Willian Chooses Arsenal Move With Gunners Hopeful of Announcing Deal Soon

Chelsea winger Willian is edging closer to a move to Arsenal, who are said to be hopeful of announcing his arrival in the coming days.

The 31-year-old, who has publicly admitted his desire to remain at Chelsea, finds himself out of contract this summer, and despite a willingness to get a deal done from both sides, an agreement is yet to be reached.

Willian wants a three-year contract but Chelsea are still only prepared to offer two years, prompting a fresh breakdown in talks and leaving Arsenal ahead in the race for his signature.

ESPN Brazil's Bruno Vicari reports that Willian has already made his mind up. He wants to join Arsenal, and a deal could be announced in the coming days, meaning the Brazilian may have already played his final game for Chelsea.

The report states that both Manchester United and Manchester City made late offers to Willian, but the length of the contract offer on the table from Arsenal was simply too good to turn down.

France Football, who also add that Real Madrid reached out to Willian recently, state that the Gunners have met Willian's demands over a three-year deal, but the winger also wants the option for a fourth year added in.

Chelsea's final game of the season will likely come against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16. Frank Lampard's men are already 3-0 down from the first leg and would need a miracle to find a way through the tie.

Willian was expected to play in that game, but it seems as though he has his heart set on moving to Arsenal as soon as possible.

For Mikel Arteta, it would represent somewhat of a shrewd capture in the short term. Willian is an experienced winger who knows all about the Premier League, and getting him on a free transfer would keep funds available for other targets – although the club will once again be sinking big wages into a player who is theoretically starting his end-of-career decline.

The likes of Atlético Madrid's Thomas Partey, Sevilla's Diego Carlos and even Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho are all thought to be on Arteta's radar, so saving money wherever possible is a near-necessity.

