Willian gives honest assessment of struggles at Arsenal so far

Arsenal winger Willian has admitted that he can still ‘improve a lot’, having struggled to make an impact since joining the Gunners on a free transfer from Chelsea last summer.

The Brazilian arrived at the Emirates Stadium on a big contract. So far, however, he is yet to score a Premier League goal and has been left out of the starting lineup in each of the last four league games. He was also withdrawn after 66 minutes against Newcastle in the FA Cup.

Willian has lost his place as a starter | Pool/Getty Images

“Things are different so I’m still adapting but I feel good. I have been learning a lot – a new footballing philosophy. Everyone is great here. I know I can improve a lot, and of course my performances on the pitch can be a lot better,” he told the club’s matchday programme this week (via Metro).

Willian puts his patchy form down to the differences after spending so long at Chelsea, but is otherwise at a loss to really explain it because he got two assists on his Arsenal debut.

“Sometimes it can be difficult to explain,” he said. “The first game was great for me, against Fulham, I felt I had a good performance and gave two assists. And then, I don’t know.

“I’m always trying to do my best, sometimes things don’t go the way you want. You have to say it’s a part of football and a part of life. Sometimes you have good moments, other times you have bad moments, you have to learn from that. And right now, I know I’m far away from being at my best, but I’m determined to work hard and change this.”

Willian accepts he hasn't been good enough | Pool/Getty Images

The downside for Willian is that Arsenal started winning in his absence as a starter.

A period of illness forced the 32-year-old out of action at Christmas, missing the Boxing Day win over former club Chelsea and the follow up victory against Brighton. Those were the club’s first two wins in the Premier League since the start of November and Willian hasn’t got his place back.

