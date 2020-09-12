Willian reveals desire to play in Major League Soccer

Arsenal winger Willian has revealed he wants to play in Major League Soccer one day, but not before he has won a trophy with his current side.

The Brazilian swapped Stamford Bridge for the Emirates Stadium last summer but his largely disappointing form this season has left many fans frustrated.

He joined the club on a three-year deal which is not due to expire until 2023 and while he admitted he hopes to play over in North America one day, he intends to honour his current contract.

In an interview conducted for Arsenal's official matchday programme, he said: "Well, my plan is to stay at Arsenal, I have a contract here, and to win trophies.

“I have two more years here and my plan is to stay and be successful, to play and win something with the club.

Willian registered two assists on his Arsenal debut but has disappointed since | BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

“I still want to achieve a lot of things. I want to win more trophies, and I want to be at the next World Cup.

“I will do my best to be there. But, yeah, I want to lift trophies for Arsenal - I have a lot of things in my mind that I want to achieve. I want to win as much as I can with the team, and go back to the national team as well.

“Whenever I have finished here, I really want to go to America and play there. Possibly stay in Europe, I don’t know, but at the moment, one of my targets is to play in America at some point in my career."

Just the ????? assists for Willian in the first 57 minutes of his debut... ?#FULARS pic.twitter.com/s5VymGDjld — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 12, 2020

Willian is still looking for his first Arsenal goal, despite having made 32 appearances this season. The Gunners' only remaining hope of silverware this season comes in the Europa League, where they have reached the semi finals.