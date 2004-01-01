Wolfsburg striker Jonas Wind opens door to future Arsenal transfer

Wolfsburg forward Jonas Wind has revealed his desire to move to Arsenal in the future as he responded to speculation linking him with a transfer to the Premier League over the summer.

The Danish international made the move to Germany in January after netting 46 goals in 114 games for FC Copenhagen.

Rewarded with a national team call-up, Wind has made 15 appearances for his country and scored five goals in the process as they secured qualification to the World Cup in Qatar.

And, after reports linking the Gunners with a move for the Wolfsburg forward over the summer, Wind admits it would be a dream to one day turn out in Arsenal colours.

"If we look into the future, Arsenal would be a dream destination for me, as it has always been my favourite club," he told Bulinews.com. "In general, I think the Premier League is the best league in the world, and it would be exciting to play there.

"But as I said, that’s not what I’m focusing on at the moment. I’m doing well here in Wolfsburg, it’s a good club for me, and the Bundesliga is a great league to play in."

Meanwhile, another reported Arsenal target, Mykhaylo Mudryk, has confessed he "can't say no" if the chance arises to join the Gunners.

The 21-year-old has made a big impression for Shakhtar Donetsk, laying on 10 assists and two goals for the Ukrainian outfit last term.

Speaking to CBS Sports, the winger admitted: "I do dream [of the Premier League]. I think every guy dreams about the Premier League.

"Arsenal is a very good team with a very good coach. I like the way they play. Yes it would be hard to say no from my side, I can't say no but the transfer is not only my decision and my word."