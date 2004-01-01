Wolves reveal Ruben Neves contract talks amid widespread interest

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars had revealed that the club have opened talks with Ruben Neves over a new contract in an attempt to ward off widespread interest in the midfielder.

90min revealed earlier this year that Manchester United were considering a January move for the Portugal international, while Tottenham and Chelsea have both been monitoring his progress. Arsenal have additionally been credited with interest at various times.

Neves, who has two years left to run on his current deal at Molineux, has starred for a resurgent Wolves side who are pushing for a European place under Bruno Lage. And Sellars told the Express & Star the club are hopeful their good relationship with the player will help contract negotiations.

"Ruben is having a fantastic season and everybody should take a pat on the back in terms of how well he is playing," Sellars said.

"We're obviously talking to him and we all know how much he loves playing for the club. We know how much he has settled here, but he is also an ambitious young man.

"As with all players, you try and have an open dialogue with them and their representatives to come to the best scenario for the club and the player.

"Rightly so, elite clubs all over Europe will have Ruben on their radar, but we have an excellent relationship with him and will do things properly, and collaboratively, when the time is right.”

Neves picked up a knee injury in Wolves' 3-2 loss at home to Leeds recently, ruling him out until May in a bitter blow to their hopes of European qualification.