Wolves vs Arsenal Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Wolves host an improving Arsenal at Molineux on Saturday evening in an important Premier League clash for both sides.





Wolves sit sixth, just two points off fourth spot, are unbeaten since the restart and are also the only side not to concede a goal since the resumption. The form of dynamic duo Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez has been pivotal to their strides up the table.





Arsenal, who are currently seventh, have had a very 'Arsenal' return to action, with moments of real quality mixed with utter chaos in equal measure. Despite the club handing out new contracts like sweets, manager Mikel Arteta is still figuring out his best side.





Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Saturday 4 July

What Time Is Kick Off? 17:30 (BST)

Where Is it Played? Molineux

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports (UK), FuboTV (US)

Referee? Michael Oliver





Team News





Wolves have no fresh injury worries, which will be pleasing for manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who rarely dithers from his favoured starting XI.





Traore may start this time around, although his impact as a second half substitute has caught teams off guard since the restart.





Adama Traore has been key to Wolves' excellent form

Arsenal are still without Calum Chambers, Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli, but Lucas Torreira is 'fit and available' for selection. January signing Cedric Soares scored on his debut for the club on Wednesday, but Mesut Ozil is again unlikely to feature due to back soreness.





Predicted Lineups





Wolves: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traore, Jimenez, Jota.





Arsenal: Martinez; Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac; Cedric, Xhaka, Ceballos, Saka; Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang.





Recent Form





Wolves have the best record in the Premier League since the restart, with a maximum nine points from their three matches.





Their absence from the FA Cup has given them extra rest between matches and this has benefited the rarely altered XI, who have registered comprehensive victories over West Ham, Bournemouth and Aston Villa thus far.





? Jimenez and Traore ?



Two players having incredible seasons... pic.twitter.com/8b5xsZzkEk — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 24, 2020

Traore and Jimenez are among the league's most proficient partnerships this season and when they are both firing as they are right now, Wolves look like serious European contenders.





Arsenal have recovered well after poor defeats in their opening two games. A clogged fixture schedule hasn't helped matters, but they showed great resolve to dispatch Southampton and Sheffield United before a dominant 4-0 demolition of doomed Norwich on Wednesday.





Aubameyang is back among the goals for the Gunners

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has found his shooting boots again and a return to a back three with wing backs - a system Wolves employ with great effect - has brought solidity back to Arsenal's play after initially looking fallible after lockdown.





The last time the sides met was in a 1-1 draw in November, when an Aubameyang opener was later cancelled out by Jimenez in a tight game at the Emirates.





Here are both sides' recent form in all competitions.





Wolves





Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves (27/6)

Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth (24/6)

West Ham 0-2 Wolves (20/6)

Olympiacos 0-0 Wolves (12/3)

Wolves 0-0 Brighton (7/3)





Arsenal





Arsenal 4-0 Norwich (1/7)

Sheffield United 1-2 Arsenal (28/6)

Southampton 0-2 Arsenal (25/6)

Brighton 2-1 Arsenal (20/6)

Manchester City 3-0 Arsenal (17/6)





Prediction





Wolves have been solid since the resumption

Wolves will be feeling confident ahead of their first major test since the restart. Arsenal are improving steadily, though the form of their forward players has disguised their defensive fragility and they are always susceptible against a team with real pace, something Wolves have in abundance.





It will surely be a game with plenty of chances and with both sides well matched in attacking flair, and a draw looks the more favourable result and does little for either club in the process.





Prediction: Wolves 2-2 Arsenal



