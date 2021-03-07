Women's Super League roundup: Chelsea & Man City edge closer to April title showdown

Chelsea continue to lead the way ahead of Manchester City in the 2020/21 Women’s Super League title race after both clubs won in the latest round of fixtures on Sunday.

Third-placed Manchester United also got a much-needed win to just about keep pace with the leading pair following recent back-to-back defeats, while Arsenal remain a distant fourth.

? All the scores from Sunday in the #BarclaysFAWSL ? pic.twitter.com/vD4QChPGr5 — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) March 7, 2021

West Ham 0-2 Chelsea

Chelsea were set on their way to victory by Sam Kerr’s 12th WSL goal of the season in the early stages of their London derby against West Ham. Bethany England doubled that lead shortly after half-time, with the Blues’ embarrassment of riches seeing them dominate the game.

West Ham failed to muster a shot on target and are still looking nervously behind them at the relegation zone after taking only one point from a possible 15 since Christmas.

Man City 1-0 Everton

Manchester City were made to be patient by a resolute defensive effort from Everton at the Academy Stadium, but it was a fine goal from Keira Walsh when it came in the final 10 minutes. The England midfielder swept the ball in first time from the edge of the penalty area.

The 1-0 win was a ninth consecutive WSL victory for City, who have found their feet following a run of patchy form at the start of the season.

The gap between Chelsea and City at the top of the table remains at two points, with both sides having played the same number of games. The season is building towards a potential title showdown between them in Manchester on 25 April.

Manchester United 3-0 Aston Villa

Manchester United stay six points off top spot after their comfortable 3-0 win over Aston Villa, which was a welcome relief after being outplayed in the Manchester derby in their previous game and slipping up against Reading before that.

Kirsty Hanson and Jess Sigsworth each scored in the first half, with Katie Zelem making it three later.

Captain @katiezel was on the scoresheet as @ManUtdWomen secured a home win over @AVWFCOfficial ?#BarclaysFAWSL highlights ⤵️ — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) March 8, 2021

Birmingham City 0-4 Arsenal

Arsenal showed no mercy against Birmingham in their 4-0 away win in the west midlands. The Gunners finished the game with 75% possession and peppered the Birmingham goal with 28 attempts in total, with nine on target.

Australia international Caitlin Foord scored a first half brace, with further goals towards the end from Vivianne Miedema, for whom it was a first WSL goal against Birmingham, and Lisa Evans.

Birmingham stay ninth but still have multiple games in hand on those around them.

? Here is the current #BarclaysFAWSL table!



Wins for the top four keep it tight at the top! ? pic.twitter.com/ge2MhSqbvC — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) March 7, 2021

Brighton 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

An impressive Brighton side put together a third consecutive WSL win to fully jump into the mid-table portion of the WSL, beating a struggling Tottenham that has now lost four in a row.

Inessa Kaagman scored both goals for the Seagulls in the second half of the 2-0 win, which came after wins against Chelsea and Tottenham, and also marked a second successive clean sheet.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!