Worrying Stats Show How Fragile Arsenal Are at Home Following Chelsea Collapse

You think it can't get any worse, then all of a sudden you're 12th in the league after 20 games under a manager who has never previously taken charge of a professional game.

Happy New Year, ​Arsenal fans.

It had seemed as if Sunday's London derby was going to be a turning point for the Gunners heading into the final ten minutes, but in true Arsenal fashion, what would have been a massive result was turned on its head as goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham overturned Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's early opener to give Chelsea a ​famous late win in north London.

It made the job Mikel Arteta has to do all the more onerous, and more alarmingly, it underlined a couple of statistics that show just quite how poor this Arsenal team are on home turf.

​ The defeat meant the Gunners have lost four consecutive home matches in all competitions for the first time since December 1959. That season, they lost five on the spin, and went on to finish 13th under George Swindin.





It would be more than ten years before they won another major trophy.





Times change in football, granted, but even in the modern era, it's clearly pretty grim. That is contextualised by the fact ​Chelsea were able to become the first team to come from behind at half-time to win away at Arsenal in the league since ​Tottenham in November 2010. It seems Arsenal don't much like London derbies at the Emirates, especially when they're winning.

In summary, Arsenal are, in general, not very good at home. They're bad, in fact, historically bad, and will desperately need to improve by the time Manchester United come to town on New Year's Day.





It's FA Cup duties for Arteta's men after that, but even the visit of Leeds United threatens to offer something of a banana skin for an incredibly fragile-looking side.

