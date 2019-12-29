Worrying Stats Show How Fragile Arsenal Are at Home Following Chelsea Collapse

You think it can't get any worse, then all of a sudden you're 12th in the league after 20 games under a manager who has never previously taken charge of a professional game.
Happy New Year, Arsenal fans.
It had seemed as if Sunday's London derby was going to be a turning point for the Gunners heading into the final ten minutes, but in true Arsenal fashion, what would have been a massive result was turned on its head as goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham overturned Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's early opener to give Chelsea a famous late win in north London.
It made the job Mikel Arteta has to do all the more onerous, and more alarmingly, it underlined a couple of statistics that show just quite how poor this Arsenal team are on home turf.
Chelsea are the first team to win five away #PL matches against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium#ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/dE6z6QMcoh— Premier League (@premierleague) December 30, 2019
Source : 90min