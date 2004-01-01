WSL and Women's Championship Seasons Ended With Immediate Effect

The FA have confirmed that the Women's Super League and Championship seasons have ended with immediate effect.





The governing body have not yet confirmed whether promotion, relegation or the crowning of the WSL champions will still take place.





However, Champions League spots will be decided on sporting merit.





Manchester City v Chelsea - Barclays FA Women's Super League

The FA released a statement that read: "The FA Women’s Super League & Women’s Championship Board has today confirmed the decision to end the 2019/20 season for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and the FA Women’s Championship, with immediate effect.





"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the FA Women’s Super League & Women’s Championship Board has been in regular consultation with clubs and key stakeholders from across both leagues to identify the most suitable and appropriate way to conclude the 2019/20 season, and to give clubs and players the clarity and support they need at this time.





"Following overwhelming feedback from the clubs, the decision to bring an end to the 2019/20 season was made in the best interest of the women’s game.





"This will also enable clubs, the FA Women’s Super League & Women’s Championship Board and The FA to plan, prepare and focus on next season when football returns for the 2020/21 campaign.





Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Barclays FA Women's Super League

"Supporting the welfare of the clubs and players will continue to be our primary concern throughout this process, which also involved a robust and thorough examination of the logistical, operational and financial challenges that the game currently faces.





"Following full and thorough consultation with the clubs, the FA Women’s Super League & Women’s Championship Board has discussed various recommendations which will be sent to The FA Board to determine the most appropriate sporting outcome for the 2019/20 season.





"This will include identifying the entries for the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League, which would be based on sporting merit from the 2019/20 Barclays FA Women’s Super League season. We are not in a position to comment further until the FA Board has had sufficient time to consider all of the recommendations and options."





No league football had been played since 23 February due to the international break followed by the coronavirus outbreak.





Arsenal v Chelsea - Barclays FA Women's Super League

Manchester City currently top the WSL, but second place Chelsea are one point behind with a game in hand.





Arsenal sit outside the Champions League places, three points behind second placed Chelsea.





Aston Villa currently top the Championship in the league's only promotion spot, six points ahead of Sheffield United.



